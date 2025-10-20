Monday’s Headlines

We'll have more No Kings coverage around noon...
- So, the Marines Shot a Missile at the Highway Patrol This Weekend. Oops. (OC Register)
- State Drops $700 Million to Repair Bridge to Port of LA (Gold Rush)
- Muni and Reaching 'Zero Emissions' (MissionLocal)
- No Offense, But I Think There's a Critical Mass That's Older Than LA's (Florida Today)
- But kudos on the charity ride!
- UCLA Students, Leaders Rally For Metro Subway Stop (Daily Bruin)
- L.A. Unarmed Traffic Enforcement Plan Hits Delays (LAT)
- Freeway Connector Stays Closed (SacBee)
- Greenest Cities in US List Full of California (Quartz)
- From SBUSA Heads: "There might be a million or more robotaxis on the road 10 years from now (Forbes). Uber is already paying drivers to train the AI that will eventually replace them (CNBC). Meanwhile, the Detroit News pushes back against the notion that self-driving cars are a threat to American car culture, which begs the question, why are we spending hundreds of billions of dollars on them?"