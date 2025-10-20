Skip to Content
Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

Yeah. They really shot a missile at us.

10:42 AM PDT on October 20, 2025

We'll have more No Kings coverage around noon...

  • So, the Marines Shot a Missile at the Highway Patrol This Weekend. Oops. (OC Register)
  • State Drops $700 Million to Repair Bridge to Port of LA (Gold Rush)
  • Muni and Reaching 'Zero Emissions' (MissionLocal)
  • No Offense, But I Think There's a Critical Mass That's Older Than LA's (Florida Today)
    • But kudos on the charity ride!
  • UCLA Students, Leaders Rally For Metro Subway Stop (Daily Bruin)
  • L.A. Unarmed Traffic Enforcement Plan Hits Delays (LAT)
  • Freeway Connector Stays Closed (SacBee)
  • Greenest Cities in US List Full of California (Quartz)
  • From SBUSA Heads: "There might be a million or more robotaxis on the road 10 years from now (Forbes). Uber is already paying drivers to train the AI that will eventually replace them (CNBC). Meanwhile, the Detroit News pushes back against the notion that self-driving cars are a threat to American car culture, which begs the question, why are we spending hundreds of billions of dollars on them?"

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

President Trump's Second Term

California Rallies for No Kings

California shows up for No Kings!

October 20, 2025
Streetsblog USAPublic Transportation

Advocates: The Senate’s Chance to Ensure America’s Public Transit Future Is Now

Congress is in the process of writing America's next big transportation bill — and more than 100 organizations are demanding it deliver for transit.

October 19, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoGovernment Organizations

Open Letter from ‘Muni Now, Muni Forever’: Ensuring a Successful Muni Funding Measure in 2026

A coalition of San Francisco advocates share their thoughts with Mayor Lurie about his proposed parcel tax and how to fund transit.

October 17, 2025
Streetsblog California

The Week in Short Video at SBCAL/SBLA

New Legislation! CicLAvia! No Kings! A Metro echo dome! All of this week's Streetsblog California and Streetsblog Los Angeles short videos in one place.

October 17, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesRail

L.A. Union Station Run-Through Tracks Complicated By Vernon Challenge

Much needed improvements now face potential cost increases and delays over a planned relocation of a short stretch of private rail storage tracks.

October 17, 2025
Public Transportation

State Transit Transformation Task Force Concludes Its Work with Unsatisfying Final Meeting

Task Force members were disappointed in the scope of the final recommendations, but hope they serve as a starting point for greater reform.

October 17, 2025
