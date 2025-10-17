- No Kings (SF Chron, East Bay Times, Daily News, OC Register)
- More TOD at San Diego's Busiest Transit Hub
- Sacramento Approves River Trail Project (SacBee)
- Palo Alto Moves on Separated Bike Lanes (Palo Alto Online)
- Pasadena Moves Forward with Greenway Design Contract (Pasadena Now)
- San Mateo Needs Caltran Approval for 22-Mile Road Diet (Daily Journal)
- Day Channel Bike Trail Opens in Rancho Cucamonga (Daily Bulletin)
- CTC Gives Over $6 Million for Ballona Creek Trail (Urbanize)
- Groundbreaking for CA's First Carbon Capture and Storage Site (Bakersfield Now)
- SF Residents Trying to Keep Waymo Off Their Streets (SF Gate)
- White House Wants Highway Open for Missile Testing (SF Gate,
- Is SB 79 the End of CA NIMBYism? (Future of Where)
Headlines
Friday’s Headlines
No Kings. Yes Bike Trails.
State Transit Transformation Task Force Concludes Its Work with Unsatisfying Final Meeting
Task Force members were disappointed in the scope of the final recommendations, but hope they serve as a starting point for greater reform.
‘Embarrassment’: Pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking Still Flawed at Night
Relying solely on vehicle automation for pedestrian detection and collision avoidance is not advised, a new study said.
Oakland’s 14th Street Project Wins on Details
Oakland DOT is getting praise from advocates for the attention to detail on the 14th street protected bike lane. Unfortunately, the project is also running late.
Thursday’s Headlines
As California works on transit funding, Trump accelerates the war on CA.
Commentary: The Horrifying Sound of Traffic Violence
Bernal residents could have woken to the sound of a reckless driver crashing into concrete. Instead, another man is dead in a city that isn't yet serious about Vision Zero.
Metro To Open D Line Subway Extension By March 2026
The 4-mile Metro D Line Extension Section 1 will extend from Wilshire/Western in Koreatown to La Cienega/Wilshire in Beverly Hills.