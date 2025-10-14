Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

More on some of the legislation signed before the deadline, and we'll have a final wrap later today.

8:46 AM PDT on October 14, 2025

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog California

What was signed: More Cameras, Faster Builds for Transit/Bike/Ped, More Time for Breathalyzers after DUI’s

He may have waited to the last second, but the Governor made some big news and made big promises yesterday.

October 14, 2025
Streetsblog USABooks and Authors

Sneak Peek: In Their Book, ‘The War on Cars’ Hosts Explore Life After the Automobile

...and why it's so urgent that we work for a better future.

October 13, 2025
State Capitol Updates

Legislative Update : He Signed Everything

With just hours left to sign or veto, Governor Newsom signed all five pieces of legislation we've been waiting on. Full coverage coming tomorrow, but for now you can see the final status of all the legislation we've covered at Streetsblog California.

October 13, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesSpecial Features

CicLAvia Turns 15, Enlivens the Heart of L.A. – Open Thread

Tens of thousands of people participated in another great CicLAvia event yesterday - through Boyle Heights, Chinatown, MacArthur Park, Little Tokyo, and Downtown L.A..

October 13, 2025
Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

That final legislative update is coming later today...

October 13, 2025
Video

The Week(s) in Short Video

A look at two weeks of videos including a focus on the governor's signature and the launch of Streetsblog L.A. video.

October 10, 2025
See all posts