- Governor Signs Transit Funding Measure (SFChron, SFGate, SFStandard)
- More on Transit Housing/SB 79 Bill (SFChron, LATimes, Berkeleyside, LB Post)
- What if the Law to "Reduce Gas Prices" Just Increases Profit? (SacBee)
- Pasadena To Target High Injury Network Streets (Pasadena Now)
- CA Set Record for EV Sales Right Before Federal Subsidy Ended (SacBee)
- Trump Intentionally Creates Worst Case Scenarios for Transit (Bloomberg)
- More Retirees Handing in Their Car Keys (Saving Advice)
- ICE Terror, Now Kidnapping Bystanders (L.A. Taco)
- Trump's the Threat, Not Prop. 50 (Fresno Bee)
- No Kings (SacBee)
Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines
More on some of the legislation signed before the deadline, and we'll have a final wrap later today.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
See all posts
What was signed: More Cameras, Faster Builds for Transit/Bike/Ped, More Time for Breathalyzers after DUI’s
He may have waited to the last second, but the Governor made some big news and made big promises yesterday.
Sneak Peek: In Their Book, ‘The War on Cars’ Hosts Explore Life After the Automobile
...and why it's so urgent that we work for a better future.
Legislative Update : He Signed Everything
With just hours left to sign or veto, Governor Newsom signed all five pieces of legislation we've been waiting on. Full coverage coming tomorrow, but for now you can see the final status of all the legislation we've covered at Streetsblog California.
CicLAvia Turns 15, Enlivens the Heart of L.A. – Open Thread
Tens of thousands of people participated in another great CicLAvia event yesterday - through Boyle Heights, Chinatown, MacArthur Park, Little Tokyo, and Downtown L.A..
Monday’s Headlines
That final legislative update is coming later today...
The Week(s) in Short Video
A look at two weeks of videos including a focus on the governor's signature and the launch of Streetsblog L.A. video.