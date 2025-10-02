- Can LA Pull Off Car-Free Olympics? (LAT)
- No.
- San Diego Is Rocking' Climate Week (KPBS)
- Red Light Camera Bill Sits on Newsom's Desk (Fresno Bee)
- San Jose Rolls Out Red Light Cameras at Four Intersections (Merc-News)
- With Central Valley Spine Nearly Funded, CAHSR Needs to Figure Out Connections to Cities (The Urban Condition)
- Toni Atkins Drops Out of Governor's Race (SF Gate)
- DoorDash Delivery Robots Will Roll Down the Street (WaPo)
- More Reviews of New-Look Driver's License (SF Chron, Daily News)
- Prop 50 Voter Guide (SacBee)
- Yes on 50 (SacBee)
Thursday’s Headlines
News from up and down the Golden State.
