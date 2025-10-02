Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Streetsblog California

Thursday’s Headlines

News from up and down the Golden State.

7:43 AM PDT on October 2, 2025

Image: Autodesk/YouTube, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0HO3Czvya8

  • Can LA Pull Off Car-Free Olympics? (LAT)
    • No.
  • San Diego Is Rocking' Climate Week (KPBS)
  • Red Light Camera Bill Sits on Newsom's Desk (Fresno Bee)
  • San Jose Rolls Out Red Light Cameras at Four Intersections (Merc-News)
  • With Central Valley Spine Nearly Funded, CAHSR Needs to Figure Out Connections to Cities (The Urban Condition)
  • Toni Atkins Drops Out of Governor's Race (SF Gate)
  • DoorDash Delivery Robots Will Roll Down the Street (WaPo)
  • More Reviews of New-Look Driver's License (SF Chron, Daily News)
  • Prop 50 Voter Guide (SacBee)
  • Yes on 50 (SacBee)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog California

Advocates: Governor Needs to Sign Bill to Modernize Red Light Regulations

California hasn't updated its red light camera regulations in 30 years.

October 2, 2025
Streetsblog USAAdvocacy

Report: A Third of Americans Can’t Rely On Cars — And 16 Million Have No Access At All

So why do we plan our cities like everyone can and does get behind the wheel every day?

October 1, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoLocales

Berkeley Celebrates Southside Complete Streets Ribbon Cutting

A traffic sewer transformed into liveable streets thanks to the hard work of advocates and dedicated city officials.

October 1, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesSpecial Features

Metro L.A. River Path Project: Delays and Rising Costs

It will likely take leadership from L.A. City and L.A. County elected officials to get Metro's L.A. River path project out of the limbo it has been trapped in for the last half-decade.

October 1, 2025
Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Goodbye Transit Month, hello Walktober!

October 1, 2025
Week Without Driving

Testing the MASCOTS Plan During the Week Without Driving

Abby Arnold returns with her second (annual?) series chronicling a Week Without Driving.

September 30, 2025
See all posts