Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

How "no build" are the "no build Olympics?"

9:07 AM PDT on August 26, 2025

  • Waymo/Uber/Lyft Begin Return to SF's "Car Free Market Street" (KRON4)
  • Lawmakers Push for HSR Funding (SFGate, CBS2, Newsweek)
  • First Look at Branding for "No Build" Olympics (Daily News)
  • More on Encinitas Removing Safety on Santa Fe (NBC SD)
  • Pasadena Rewriting Street Code to Modernize Bike Laws (Pasadena Now)
  • More on CEQA Reform (Oaklandside)
  • Cal R's Sue Again Over Redistricting (SacBee, Daily News)
  • California Ranked Funnest State in USA (Fresno Bee)
  • San Diego Cracking Down on RVs at Mission Bay (Union-Trib)
  • COVID on the Rise Again (LAT)
  • FTA: Considering Greenhouse Gas Emissions Is Part of "Green New Deal Carbon Scam" (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Lyft Developing Self-Driving Shuttle (USA Today)
  • Orange's International Street Festival Is This Weekend (OC Register)
  • Can You Get a Ticket for Using a Map App at a Red Light? (Fresno Bee)
    • Yes

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF.

More from Streetsblog California

High-Speed Rail

High Speed Rail by 2032?: CHSRA Plans for Future as Feds Pull More Money from Project

High-speed rail in the Central Valley by 2032, to the Bay by 2038, and to L.A. by...sometime...

August 26, 2025
Streetsblog California

Politics Heat Up Around SB79 – Dems Support, Los Angeles Opposes

More and more people and groups are choosing a side.

August 25, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoCities, Counties, and Countries

Burlingame Mourns a Little Boy Lost to Traffic Violence

"We would like to unite the community and improve pedestrian safety here in California," said Ming Fang, the boy's father.

August 25, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesPublic Transportation

Eyes on the Street: New Rail-Type Gates on Metro G Line Busway

August 25, 2025
Streetsblog California

Monday’s Headlines

Only one CAHSR link and no mention of Trump! It's mostly a link of local news from up and down the state.

August 25, 2025
Streetsblog USABicycling

Bike Bus + Pop Up Lane = A Better Way To Get Back To School (And Advocate)

Miami residents are getting an arithmetic lesson in the power of pop-up infrastructure to multiply support for active transportation — by focusing on kids who need a safe, active way to get to school.

August 24, 2025
