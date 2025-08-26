- Waymo/Uber/Lyft Begin Return to SF's "Car Free Market Street" (KRON4)
- Lawmakers Push for HSR Funding (SFGate, CBS2, Newsweek)
- First Look at Branding for "No Build" Olympics (Daily News)
- More on Encinitas Removing Safety on Santa Fe (NBC SD)
- Pasadena Rewriting Street Code to Modernize Bike Laws (Pasadena Now)
- More on CEQA Reform (Oaklandside)
- Cal R's Sue Again Over Redistricting (SacBee, Daily News)
- California Ranked Funnest State in USA (Fresno Bee)
- San Diego Cracking Down on RVs at Mission Bay (Union-Trib)
- COVID on the Rise Again (LAT)
- FTA: Considering Greenhouse Gas Emissions Is Part of "Green New Deal Carbon Scam" (Smart Cities Dive)
- Lyft Developing Self-Driving Shuttle (USA Today)
- Orange's International Street Festival Is This Weekend (OC Register)
- Can You Get a Ticket for Using a Map App at a Red Light? (Fresno Bee)
- Yes
Tuesday’s Headlines
How "no build" are the "no build Olympics?"
