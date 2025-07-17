Skip to Content
Thursday’s Headlines

It's hardly news that California has to go it alone on modernizing our transportation system.

10:25 AM PDT on July 17, 2025

  • Trump Officially Pulls Funding on CAHSR (Fresno Bee, OC Register)
  • Should LA Use Cut-and-Cover to Build Subway Lines? (Next Metro)
  • New York vs. S.F. Walking and Biking Rates (Gothamist)
  • Speed Bumps on East 21st in Oakland (CBSLocal)
  • Chico Breaks Ground on Bike Track (KRCTV)
  • Long Beach Asks Robot Delivery Carts to Pack It In for Now (LB Post)
  • Newsom Calls on Trump to Pull Rest of Guard from LA (OC Register)
  • Despite Trump's Bluster, Guard Mostly Battled Boredom (LAT)
  • R's Transportation Bill: More for Roads and Planes, Less for Buses and Trains (Mass TransitSmart Cities Dive)

Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

With all the press about gas prices and the annual inflation tax increase, I'm actually stunned to hear prices are down in this fiscal year.

July 18, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesAdvocacy

L.A. City Approves Measure HLA Ordinance

Both City Council and Mayor approved the city HLA ordinance, which goes into effect on August 18.

July 17, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoPolk Street

Op-ed: It’s Time to Fix Polk Street

Polk Street’s Bike Lane at 10: iteration promised, disappointment delivered.

July 17, 2025
CA High-Speed Rail Authority (CAHSRA)

Trump and Duffy Continue Assault on California and the Environment, Officially Cancel Federal Funding for High-Speed Rail

“Canceling these grants without cause isn’t just wrong — it’s illegal,” said CAHSRA CEO Ian Choudri.

July 17, 2025
Streetsblog USAPodcast

Talking Headways Podcast: Reclaiming the Road

Ohio elected official and geographer David Prytherch on his new book, Reclaiming the Road: Mobility Justice Beyond Complete Streets.

July 17, 2025
Red Light Cameras

Legislation to Modernize Red Light Cameras in California Has Cleared the Senate and is Moving in the Assembly

Similar changes have shown safety benefits in other states.

July 17, 2025
