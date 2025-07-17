- Trump Officially Pulls Funding on CAHSR (Fresno Bee, OC Register)
- Should LA Use Cut-and-Cover to Build Subway Lines? (Next Metro)
- New York vs. S.F. Walking and Biking Rates (Gothamist)
- Speed Bumps on East 21st in Oakland (CBSLocal)
- Chico Breaks Ground on Bike Track (KRCTV)
- Long Beach Asks Robot Delivery Carts to Pack It In for Now (LB Post)
- Newsom Calls on Trump to Pull Rest of Guard from LA (OC Register)
- Despite Trump's Bluster, Guard Mostly Battled Boredom (LAT)
- R's Transportation Bill: More for Roads and Planes, Less for Buses and Trains (Mass Transit, Smart Cities Dive)
Streetsblog California
Thursday’s Headlines
It's hardly news that California has to go it alone on modernizing our transportation system.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
See all posts
Friday’s Headlines
With all the press about gas prices and the annual inflation tax increase, I'm actually stunned to hear prices are down in this fiscal year.
L.A. City Approves Measure HLA Ordinance
Both City Council and Mayor approved the city HLA ordinance, which goes into effect on August 18.
Op-ed: It’s Time to Fix Polk Street
Polk Street’s Bike Lane at 10: iteration promised, disappointment delivered.
Trump and Duffy Continue Assault on California and the Environment, Officially Cancel Federal Funding for High-Speed Rail
“Canceling these grants without cause isn’t just wrong — it’s illegal,” said CAHSRA CEO Ian Choudri.
Talking Headways Podcast: Reclaiming the Road
Ohio elected official and geographer David Prytherch on his new book, Reclaiming the Road: Mobility Justice Beyond Complete Streets.
Legislation to Modernize Red Light Cameras in California Has Cleared the Senate and is Moving in the Assembly
Similar changes have shown safety benefits in other states.