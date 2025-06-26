Skip to Content
Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

Trump and CA head to court on EV regs...

10:55 AM PDT on June 26, 2025

  • First Review of CA v Trump on EV Regulations (SD Union-Trib)
  • More on End of SFMTA Residential Traffic Calming Program (NBCBayAreaKQED)
  • Pasadena Changing Speed Bump Policy (Pasadena Now)
  • Caltrans Studies Future of I-980 Through Oakland (ABC7Oaklandside)
  • New Freeway Overpass Opens in Fresno, Part of CAHSR (FresnoBee)
  • Santa Clarita Breaks Ground on Bike Park Next Tuesday (SCV News)
  • Folsom Abandons Skate/Bike Park (SacBee)
  • Huntington Beach PD Offers E-Bike Training to Students (LAT)
  • Another Union Wins Stay of Newsom Back-to-Office Order (SacBee)

Streetsblog USAPodcast

Talking Headways Podcast: Why We Need ‘Universal Basic Mobility’

In a very special podcast, we’re joined by the great Madeline Brozen of UCLA to talk about how guaranteed transit lowers people's stress.

June 26, 2025
Streetsblog USASafety

Study: America’s Blind Spots Are Expanding

The drivers of America's most popular cars can see less and less of the road every year — and regulators aren't stepping in.

June 25, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesSpecial Features

Eyes on the Street: New L.A. River Access Path

At Griffith Park Recreation Center a nearly complete new ~750-foot river access path connects to two existing footbridges, improving access to the L.A. River and its bike/walk path.

June 25, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoIssues, Campaigns and Miscellany

Commentary: Advocates Just Won a Transit Funding Battle They Can’t Afford to Continually Re-Fight

Advocates for safe and livable streets need to focus on fundamental change—and that starts by putting the brakes on highway widening once and for all.

June 25, 2025
Streetsblog California

Today’s Headlines

More on the Budget. More on ICE. Lots of other news...

June 25, 2025
Transportation Funding

Leg. and Gov. Avoid Transit Fiscal Cliff. High Speed Rail Funding Steady, Active Transportation Remains Diminished

Thanks to the legislature including Senator's Wiener and Arreguin who stood up to keep transit running, and to Governor Newsom for approving the funding.  And especially thanks to transit supporters who sent tens of thousands of letters and calls to the legislature and governor to make sure we have transit service essential for cost of living, housing and climate. - Adina Levin, Seamless Bay Area

June 24, 2025
