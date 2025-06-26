- First Review of CA v Trump on EV Regulations (SD Union-Trib)
- More on End of SFMTA Residential Traffic Calming Program (NBCBayArea, KQED)
- Pasadena Changing Speed Bump Policy (Pasadena Now)
- Caltrans Studies Future of I-980 Through Oakland (ABC7, Oaklandside)
- New Freeway Overpass Opens in Fresno, Part of CAHSR (FresnoBee)
- Santa Clarita Breaks Ground on Bike Park Next Tuesday (SCV News)
- Folsom Abandons Skate/Bike Park (SacBee)
- Huntington Beach PD Offers E-Bike Training to Students (LAT)
- Another Union Wins Stay of Newsom Back-to-Office Order (SacBee)
Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines
Trump and CA head to court on EV regs...
Today’s Headlines
More on the Budget. More on ICE. Lots of other news...
Leg. and Gov. Avoid Transit Fiscal Cliff. High Speed Rail Funding Steady, Active Transportation Remains Diminished
Thanks to the legislature including Senator's Wiener and Arreguin who stood up to keep transit running, and to Governor Newsom for approving the funding. And especially thanks to transit supporters who sent tens of thousands of letters and calls to the legislature and governor to make sure we have transit service essential for cost of living, housing and climate. - Adina Levin, Seamless Bay Area