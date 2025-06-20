- Oakland's Plan to Install Speed Cameras (SFChron, NBCBayArea)
- San Mateo County Last-Mile Improvements (MassTransit)
- Supremes Rule That Oil Producers Can Challenge Fuel Standards (SacBee)
- San Diego Ready to Design Downtown Public Park (Union-Trib)
- If Ever Flying Cars Do Come to Pass, Sean Duffy Is on It (Transport Topics)
- Lane Markings on Concrete Can Be Hard to Pickup (OC Register)
- ICE Raids and Protests Continue
- ICE Raids Leave Immigrant Families Unable To Pay Rent (LAist)
- Metro Ridership Down 10-15 Percent Over ICE Raids (LAT)
- ICE Raids Hollywood Home Depot, Detains Vendors (LAT, NBC4)
- ICE Continues To Raid Car Washes, Some Close (LAT, KABC)
- ICE Met With Protest At Dodgers Stadium Lot (LAT, LAist, NBC4)
- ICE Raids Target Pasadena (Pasadena Now, SGV Trib, NBC4)
- Interfaith Vigil Connects Juneteenth To ICE Raids (LAist, LAT)
- Mounted LAPD Alleged To Violate Use of Force Regs (LAist)
- How To Prepare For Parent/Guardian Being Deported (Public Press)
- Secret Police Have No Place In Democracy (LAT)
- Appeals Court Rules For Trump In National Guard Case (KTLA)
- Vice President Vance Heads To L.A. (KTLA, KCAL, NBC4)
We copied the headlines stack on ICE raids/protests in LA, but there's a lot of other news too.
Report: California Needs A Stable Rail Funding Plan
“(Against Patchwork Framework) is not a specific proposal on where this funding should come from. It’s more about how we fund transit and how we allocate the money that we do have. In a post-pandemic reality, and a federal government that is not helpful, there’s still a lot we can do,” explains Adriana Rizzo.
Brief Updates from June Los Angeles Metro Committee Meetings: Ridership, Service Changes, and More
Metro ridership is growing, Metro low income (LIFE) program analysis, service changes this Sunday, Metro prepares for World Cup soccer, and an upcoming report on ICE rail impacts.
Talking Headways Podcast: Small Scale Manufacturing in Cities
It's clean, It's quiet, and it's really cool to walk by and see things being made.
More Low Speed Fail from Trump on High Speed Rail in CA
Is it newsworthy to report every time Donald Trump threatens High Speed Rail?
As ICE Continues Assault on Vulnerable Workers, Groups Launch Fundraiser to Assist Street Vendors
Empty streets and fears of being disappeared off street corners are hurting vendors' ability to stay afloat.
Thursday’s Headlines
Oh man, those oil industry paid stories are everywhere.