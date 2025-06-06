Skip to Content
Friday’s Headlines

Tear your eyes away from the political drama and peep at these headlines

9:47 AM PDT on June 6, 2025

Quick-Build Legislation Makes It Through the Assembly

Following the success of Quick-Build projects in Santa Monica, their Assemblymember wants to allow them on state highways.

June 6, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesPodcast

Glendora Celebrates New Metro A Line Station

As the rail line chugs toward its grand opening, officials are optimistic that there will be an extension into the Inland Empire.

June 6, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoIssues, Campaigns and Miscellany

Two Calls to Action: Petitions to Save Transit, Save Market Street

Advocates are making a full-court press to save Bay Area transit from suffering the same fate as Chicago and to stop Market Street from devolving into a car sewer.

June 5, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesPodcast

Monrovia Breaks Ground on Park Honoring Japanese-American Poet Satoru Tsuneishi

Satoru Tsuneishi Park will be adorned with haikus written by the man who promoted the artform in America, before and after WWII.

June 5, 2025
Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

More on Trump and HSR, Vision Zero in West Sacramento, and more...

June 5, 2025
