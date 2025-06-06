Friday’s Headlines

- Sacramento Considers Lane Reductions on High Injury Network (Cap. Radio)
- Fresno Officials Push Back on Trump's Latest Attempt to Kill HSR (Fresno Bee)
- LBPD Doesn't Enforce Beach Path Speed Limits (LB Post)
- Transit Expansion in LA County
- Glendora Celebrates A Line Station Dedication (SGV Tribune)
- LAX Metro Transit Center Opens 5 p.m. Today (Spectrum1, KABC, KCAL, NBC4)
- Bike East Bay Shows Off Pop-Up Bike Lane (People for Bikes)
- I5 Lane in OC Closes After Few Use It (Register)
- Anti-Prop K People Still Mad About Sunset Dunes (SFStandard)
- Will Musk v Trump Impact CA Republicans? (Fresno Bee)
- Ballpark District Created Around SD's Petco Park (Union-Trib)
- Uber's Routeshare Service Resembles Uneededly Large, Polluting Busses (Grist)
- FHWA Removed Climate Change DEI from Criteria for Bridge $ (The Trucker)
