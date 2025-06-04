Wednesday’s Headlines

Carnage from Compromise: Walk SF Speaks Out After Another Senior Killed on Geary

A driver killed a 67-year-old pedestrian Monday at the intersection of Geary Boulevard and 2nd Avenue. “We are heartbroken to learn of another life lost on our streets,” said Walk San Francisco’s Marta Lindsey. “We hold the victim’s loved ones and community in our thoughts.” The organization also reminds people that this is the second […]