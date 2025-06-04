- Bill to Raise Money for Transit Advances (EastBayTimes, DailyJournal)
- Protestors Prevent Eviction At Caltrans 710 Freeway El Sereno Home (KABC)
- VTA Union to Vote on New Contract (EastBayTimes)
- OC Bike Club Comes Out Against Separated Bike Paths (OpenPR)
- LA County Sups Approve Motion Towards Safe Streets Similar to HLA (@lintonjoe Bluesky)
- We Usually Don't Do Crashes, But Why Does Stanford Even Allow Cars on Campus to Go Fast Enough to Kill? (Stanford)
- Highway 50 Construction in Sacramento Delayed, Will Take Year Longer (SacBee)
- Palo Alto Council Questions Bike Plan (Palo Alto Online)
- LifeCycle Pedals into Central Coast (KSBW)
- Average Cost of Car Ownership over $12,000/Year (Fast Company)
- Trump's Amtrak Budget shifts $300 Million from the Northeast Corridor to Less Used Lines (Trains)
- GAO: Trump Can't Freeze EV Funds Unilaterally (Equipment World)
- Supreme Court: Enviro Review Can Only Consider Narrow Impacts, not Climate Change (Heatmap)
Wednesday’s Headlines
It's a diverse set of news stories today. Grab a coffee and take a seat...
