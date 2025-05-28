Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Streetsblog California

Wednesday’s Headlines

Vouchers, Daylighting, Greenlighting, Let's Go Glendale, and more...

8:44 AM PDT on May 28, 2025

  • Reminder: E-Bike Voucher Window Opens Tomorrow Night (LB Post)
  • Cal Walks/Calbike Urge Cities to Move on Daylighting (Biking in LA)
  • San Diego Greenlights Bike Project After Dozen Years of Planning (Union-Trib)
  • Glendale Updates Slow Progress on Vision Zero (Outlook)
  • But Glendale Is Ready for Let's Go Glendale Open Streets This Weekend (Daily News)
  • More on Oakland Removing Speed Bumps (SFChron)
  • Can Fresno Utilize San Joaquin River? (Fresno Bee)
  • Triple Digit Heat Coming to NorCal (SacBee)
  • Congress Has Bailed out Highway Trust Fund 9 times since 2008 (T4A)
  • Proposal to Tax/Fee EV's Won't Fix Federal $$$ Woes (E&E News)
  • S.F. Budgets for Federal Cuts (MissionLocal)
  • Trump Threatens CA Funding Over His Transphobia (SacBee)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Election 2026

Villaraigosa Pivots to Slamming High Gas Prices in Bid to Break Out of Gubernatorial Pack

To date, Villaraigosa's current campaign has accepted just over $175,000 from the oil and gas industry. His opponents have pledged not accept oil money.

May 28, 2025
Streetsblog USAPodcast

‘Whether They See It Or Not’: How the ‘Arrested Mobility’ of Black Americans Harms Everyone

"Policy could be the decision to invest in a community, or to disinvest [in that community]. In Black, brown, low-income communities, the policy has been disinvestment."

May 27, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoSpeeding

Oakland Crews Remove Speed Bumps, Eliminate Sideshow Deterrent

It's another case of a 'cash-strapped' city removing citizen-installed safety features. Advocates want to know who gave the order.

May 27, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesSpecial Features

Construction Well Underway At Caballero Creek Park in Tarzana

The $5.45 million 1.5-acre Los Angeles River park will detain and cleanse rainwater runoff

May 27, 2025
Streetsblog California

Tuesday’s Headlines

Welcome back!

May 27, 2025
Streetsblog USASpecial Features

What Transportation Priorities Could Get Cut Under the GOP’s ‘Big, Beautiful’ Budget Bill

Hint: a bloodbath for EVs, reconnecting communities, and environmental reviews.

May 26, 2025
See all posts