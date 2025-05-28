- Reminder: E-Bike Voucher Window Opens Tomorrow Night (LB Post)
- Cal Walks/Calbike Urge Cities to Move on Daylighting (Biking in LA)
- San Diego Greenlights Bike Project After Dozen Years of Planning (Union-Trib)
- Glendale Updates Slow Progress on Vision Zero (Outlook)
- But Glendale Is Ready for Let's Go Glendale Open Streets This Weekend (Daily News)
- More on Oakland Removing Speed Bumps (SFChron)
- Can Fresno Utilize San Joaquin River? (Fresno Bee)
- Triple Digit Heat Coming to NorCal (SacBee)
- Congress Has Bailed out Highway Trust Fund 9 times since 2008 (T4A)
- Proposal to Tax/Fee EV's Won't Fix Federal $$$ Woes (E&E News)
- S.F. Budgets for Federal Cuts (MissionLocal)
- Trump Threatens CA Funding Over His Transphobia (SacBee)
Wednesday's Headlines
Vouchers, Daylighting, Greenlighting, Let's Go Glendale, and more...
