8:33 AM PDT on May 27, 2025

37 percent of SamTrans passengers are ages 24 and under, a key demographic among whom the bus agency hopes to boost ridership. Photo: SamTrans

  • More on State Budget Cuts to Transit (SFChron)
  • San Mateo Split on Regional Transit Measure (DailyJournal)
  • LA Trains, Buses and More Vandalized After Underground Party (NBC4)
  • All BART Lines Restored a Week After Fire (SFChronEastBayTimes)
  • Update on Fresno Airport Expansion (Fresno Bee)
  • More on Santa Monica Airport -> Park (SMDP)
  • Big Beautiful Bill Makes EV's More Expensive (Car and Driver)
  • Walking All 15.5 Miles of LA's Pico Blvd. (LAT)
  • E-Taxi Startups Gear Up for Olympics (OC Register)
  • Is Davis Still the County's Bike Capital? (SF Gate)
  • What Happens if a Tree Falls on a Car? (SacBee)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF.

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog USASpecial Features

What Transportation Priorities Could Get Cut Under the GOP’s ‘Big, Beautiful’ Budget Bill

Hint: a bloodbath for EVs, reconnecting communities, and environmental reviews.

May 26, 2025
Auto debt

StreetSmart7: Sam Speroni and Automobile Debt

In StreetSmart Episode7, Streetsblog California editor Damien Newton and Sam Speroni from UCLA discussed the unequal distribution of car ownership costs in Los Angeles, using data from 2021 to 2023. 

May 23, 2025
Streetsblog California

Friday’s Headlines

CA vs. Republicans is national news, but there's plenty of other news happening around the state.

May 23, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesIssues

Metro Quietly Withdraws Lyft Bike-Share Contract Vote

The current twice-botched will-they-won't-they procurement process is not doing Metro Bike Share any favors.

May 22, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesPodcast

SGV Hikes and Bikes: Duck Farm River Park

Tucked in the crook of the 605 and Valley Boulevard is some much needed breathing room for the East Valley.

May 22, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoGovernment Organizations

Revealed: MTC Canceled Bridge Bike Lane Meetings Because Staff Findings Showed it Should Stay Open

Thanks to a public records request from Bike East Bay, we now know why two public hearings were cancelled at the last minute.

May 22, 2025
