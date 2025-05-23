Skip to Content
Streetsblog California

Friday’s Headlines

CA vs. Republicans is national news, but there's plenty of other news happening around the state.

8:42 AM PDT on May 23, 2025

  • More on Congress V CA on Emissions (SacBee, KRCR)
    • Padilla: We Will Not Forget (YouTube)
  • CARB : E-Bike Rebates Totally Going to Go Smoothly This Time (Union-Trib)
  • Video of LA City Hall Die-In Protest (YouTube)
  • Reducing Transportation Costs Makes People Less Stressed (KTLA)
  • SFMTA Needs 2026 Funding Measure (theFrisc)
  • Palm Springs Bicyclists Demand Safer Streets (Palm Springs Post)
  • Santa Barbara Not Meeting VO Goals as Bicycling Increases (Independent)
  • Bay Area Workers Returning to Office, but Fewer by Transit (SFChron)
  • PCH Reopens in Malibu (LAT, SM Next)
  • You Don't Have to Live in CA to Get DMV ID (Daily News)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSA, SBLA, and SBSF.

More from Streetsblog California

Auto debt

StreetSmart7: Sam Speroni and Automobile Debt

In StreetSmart Episode7, Streetsblog California editor Damien Newton and Sam Speroni from UCLA discussed the unequal distribution of car ownership costs in Los Angeles, using data from 2021 to 2023. 

May 23, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesIssues

Metro Quietly Withdraws Lyft Bike-Share Contract Vote

The current twice-botched will-they-won't-they procurement process is not doing Metro Bike Share any favors.

May 22, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesPodcast

SGV Hikes and Bikes: Duck Farm River Park

Tucked in the crook of the 605 and Valley Boulevard is some much needed breathing room for the East Valley.

May 22, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoGovernment Organizations

Revealed: MTC Canceled Bridge Bike Lane Meetings Because Staff Findings Showed it Should Stay Open

Thanks to a public records request from Bike East Bay, we now know why two public hearings were cancelled at the last minute.

May 22, 2025
Streetsblog California

See You in Court: California Sues to Protect Clean Air and Emission Standards from Federal Overreach

It's Bonta v Trump round 23

May 22, 2025
Streetsblog California

Thursday’s Headlines

Republicans: Right to Pollute > States Rights

May 22, 2025
