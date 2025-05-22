- Republican Smog Caucus Votes to Revoke CA's Clean Air Regs (SacBee)
- Audit: SANDAG Failed to Reform Contracting, Costing Millions (Union-Trib)
- LA Metro Withdraws Lyft Bike-Share Contract From Today's Board Agenda (SBLA Bluesky)
- More On Culver CityBus AI Cameras Now Ticketing (CC Crossroads)
- How Should Fresno Spend $20 Million in New Park Funds (Fresno Bee)
- Santa Monica Continues Plans for Airport -> Park Conversion (SM Next)
- Muni Encourages 'Sense of Community' Among Riders (NBCBayArea)
- The PCH: Iconic for Cars, Deadly for Everyone Else (Road & Track)
- Duffy Attempts to Roll Back the Biden Fuel Economy Standards (Reuters)
- Commentary: New York's Congestion Pricing Works, Why Not Try it Here? (SFChron)
Thursday’s Headlines
Republicans: Right to Pollute > States Rights
