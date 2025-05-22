Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Streetsblog California

Thursday’s Headlines

Republicans: Right to Pollute > States Rights

10:22 AM PDT on May 22, 2025

  • Republican Smog Caucus Votes to Revoke CA's Clean Air Regs (SacBee)
  • Audit: SANDAG Failed to Reform Contracting, Costing Millions (Union-Trib)
  • LA Metro Withdraws Lyft Bike-Share Contract From Today's Board Agenda (SBLA Bluesky)
  • More On Culver CityBus AI Cameras Now Ticketing (CC Crossroads)
  • How Should Fresno Spend $20 Million in New Park Funds (Fresno Bee)
  • Santa Monica Continues Plans for Airport -> Park Conversion (SM Next)
  • Muni Encourages 'Sense of Community' Among Riders (NBCBayArea)
  • The PCH: Iconic for Cars, Deadly for Everyone Else (Road & Track)
  • Duffy Attempts to Roll Back the Biden Fuel Economy Standards (Reuters)
  • Commentary: New York's Congestion Pricing Works, Why Not Try it Here? (SFChron)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog California

See You in Court: California Sues to Protect Clean Air and Emission Standards from Federal Overreach

It's Bonta v Trump round 23

May 22, 2025
Streetsblog USAPodcast

How A Single Transportation Emergency Can Keep Parents From Achieving Their College Dreams

Abigail Seldin of Scholarship America about the 3.8 million U.S. students who are earning degrees while raising families.

May 21, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoAutomatic Speed Enforcement

SFMTA Speed Camera Data Confirms Epidemic of Reckless Driving

A staggeringly high percentage of motorists continually break the law, endanger the public.

May 21, 2025
Emissions

Republican Senators Press Attack on CA’s Clean Air Laws

May 21, 2025
Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Bike highways, e-buses, and parking, oh my!

May 21, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoGovernment Organizations

San Francisco Rips Out Planters, Benches, Posts on Wiggle Crosswalk

The supposedly cash-strapped city somehow has resources to remove safety features.

May 20, 2025
See all posts