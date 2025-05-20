Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Streetsblog California

Tuesday’s Headlines

News from up and down the Golden State....and really weird news out of D.C.

10:41 AM PDT on May 20, 2025

  • Hedge Funds and High-Speed Rail (FastCo)
  • LA Metro To Open D Line Subway Extension This Year (Century City News)
  • More on Culver City On-Bus Camera Enforcement (KTLA)
  • More on CHP's Plan to Blend In With Regular Drivers (OC Register)
  • Foothill A Line Station June Dedications Announced (@lintonjoe Bluesky)
  • La Mesa Votes for 8 Sidewalk, One Bike Project (CBS8)
  • Santa Monica Moves Forward with Airport->Park Planning (SM Next)
  • Commenters Not Thrilled with Plans for Protected Bike Lanes on PCH in Malibu (SMDP)
  • New Bike Lanes on El Camino in Mountain View (SJSpotlight)
  • Feds Going to Decide How to Distribute E-Bus Grants Based on Number of Babies (Cities TodaySmart Cities Dive)
  • US Transit Ridership at 85% Pre-pandemic, Office Occupancy 52% (Metro Magazine)
  • Fresno Is Really Polite (Fresno Bee)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Transportation Funding

A Transit Victory in Humboldt County

Thanks to a heavy lift from local advocates, Humboldt County supes dedicated some road tax funds for transit and active transportation.

May 20, 2025
Streetsblog California

CalBike: Help the Caltrans Quick-Build Bill Get Out of Committee

Bill needs to be moved by May 23.

May 20, 2025
Streetsblog USAPublic Transportation

Should We Treat the Local Bus As a Basic Right?

There's a way of framing public transit that makes the bus a useful mobility tool for everyone: as a moving extension of the sidewalk network.

May 19, 2025
State E-bike Incentives

The California E-Bike Incentive Program Second Round Application Rescheduled for May 29

Here we go again.

May 19, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesEvents

CicLAvia Pico Union – Open Thread

Several thousand people - of all ages including many families with kids - took to a mile and a half of car-free Pico Boulevard.

May 19, 2025
Streetsblog California

Caltrans and Riverside County Project Would Expand the 15 Freeway

The I-15 Express Lanes Project Southern Extension (ELPSE) would convert 15 miles of the existing 6-lane freeway to 10 and 11 lanes

May 19, 2025
See all posts