- Hedge Funds and High-Speed Rail (FastCo)
- LA Metro To Open D Line Subway Extension This Year (Century City News)
- More on Culver City On-Bus Camera Enforcement (KTLA)
- More on CHP's Plan to Blend In With Regular Drivers (OC Register)
- Foothill A Line Station June Dedications Announced (@lintonjoe Bluesky)
- La Mesa Votes for 8 Sidewalk, One Bike Project (CBS8)
- Santa Monica Moves Forward with Airport->Park Planning (SM Next)
- Commenters Not Thrilled with Plans for Protected Bike Lanes on PCH in Malibu (SMDP)
- New Bike Lanes on El Camino in Mountain View (SJSpotlight)
- Feds Going to Decide How to Distribute E-Bus Grants Based on Number of Babies (Cities Today, Smart Cities Dive)
- US Transit Ridership at 85% Pre-pandemic, Office Occupancy 52% (Metro Magazine)
- Fresno Is Really Polite (Fresno Bee)
Tuesday's Headlines
News from up and down the Golden State....and really weird news out of D.C.
