Streetsblog California

Monday’s Headlines

All the news from this weekend, including more fallout from the revised budget.

10:14 AM PDT on May 19, 2025

Image via Left Coast Living/YouTube. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9EPVMLyyauE

  • More on Gav's Revised Budget
    • Conservatives Take Shots at HSR, Cap-and-Trade (MSN)
    • What's Up with that Big Water Project (SJ Valley Sun)
    • No Bailout for LA (LAT)
    • Legislature Gets Its Crack (SacBee)
  • SF Backsliding in Shift Away from Cars (theFrisc)
  • Huntington Flunks Audit, Loses State Transpo. Funding (OC Register)
  • More on SB 79, Wiener's Housing Near Transit Bill(LAist)
  • More on Valencia Street (CBSLocal)
  • DMV Updates Rules for Seniors (SacBee)
  • New Rail-To-Rail Path Is Open in LA (Ig: SBLAHolly Mitchell)
  • Speed Cameras Are Coming to L.A. City (KTLA)
  • Bipartisan Bill in Congress Strengthens Ban on Transit Buying Buses and Railcars from China. (Trains)
  • Roller Derby Renaissance (FresnoBee)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF.

