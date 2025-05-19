- More on Gav's Revised Budget
- Conservatives Take Shots at HSR, Cap-and-Trade (MSN)
- What's Up with that Big Water Project (SJ Valley Sun)
- No Bailout for LA (LAT)
- Legislature Gets Its Crack (SacBee)
- SF Backsliding in Shift Away from Cars (theFrisc)
- Huntington Flunks Audit, Loses State Transpo. Funding (OC Register)
- More on SB 79, Wiener's Housing Near Transit Bill(LAist)
- More on Valencia Street (CBSLocal)
- DMV Updates Rules for Seniors (SacBee)
- New Rail-To-Rail Path Is Open in LA (Ig: SBLA, Holly Mitchell)
- Speed Cameras Are Coming to L.A. City (KTLA)
- Bipartisan Bill in Congress Strengthens Ban on Transit Buying Buses and Railcars from China. (Trains)
- Roller Derby Renaissance (FresnoBee)
Streetsblog California
Monday’s Headlines
All the news from this weekend, including more fallout from the revised budget.
