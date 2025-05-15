- Newsom's Budget Cuts Everything (NYT, LAT, KQED, SacBee)
- Well, Everything Except High Speed Rail Which Gets Boost (Fresno Bee)
- El Sereno Caltrans 710 Home Reclaimers Being Evicted (Public Press)
- How 'Sunset Dunes' Park Came to Be (Bloomberg)
- Bay Area Council Continues Assault on Bridge Bike Lane (SFChron)
- More On Metro Expanding Bus Lane AI Camera Ticketing (Beverly Press)
- CHP's New "Low Profile" Cars Hit the Freeways (SacBee)
- Just Over Half of S.F. Speed Cameras are Operational (KQED)
- Fires Along Fresno Freeway Cause Backup (Fresno Bee)
- Waymo Recalls 1,200 Robo-Taxis, After Crashes (LAT)
- Olympic Water Taxi? (LB Post)
- Video : We Don't Usually Do Crashes in CAL Headlines, But Sometimes It's Good to Remember How Dangerous Bad Driving Is (Your Central Valley)
- SD Names Street After Open Space Crusader Eloise Battle (Union-Trib)
- 15 Minute Cities Encourage Walking by Making It Convenient (Kansas City Star)
- Those Who Can Afford It Will Drive Without Safe Infrastructure (State Smart Transportation Initiative)
Streetsblog California
Thursday’s Headlines
Happy Budget to Work Day...errr Bike to Anywhere Day!
