- Drivers Pissed at Fines for Breaking Laws/Parking Illegally (SFStandard)
- BART's Economic/Development Impact (RailwayAge)
- Fate of Richmond-San Rafael Bridge Bike Lane (KQED)
- Is Newsom's Order on Homelessness Political or Practical? (SacBee)
- Congestion Pricing Made Everything Better in NYC (NYT)
- Sac County Renames Street/Removes Racial Slur (SacBee)
- San Diego Updates Austerity Budget, Pulls Back Cuts to Cops (Union-Trib)
- DOTs Should Use Data to Fix Dangerous Intersections Before People Are Killed (The Hill)
- California's Relatively High Gas Prices (OC Register)
Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines
News and views from up and down the Golden State.
