Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

News and views from up and down the Golden State.

9:40 AM PDT on May 14, 2025

  • Drivers Pissed at Fines for Breaking Laws/Parking Illegally (SFStandard)
  • BART's Economic/Development Impact (RailwayAge)
  • Fate of Richmond-San Rafael Bridge Bike Lane (KQED)
  • Is Newsom's Order on Homelessness Political or Practical? (SacBee)
  • Congestion Pricing Made Everything Better in NYC (NYT)
  • Sac County Renames Street/Removes Racial Slur (SacBee)
  • San Diego Updates Austerity Budget, Pulls Back Cuts to Cops (Union-Trib)
  • DOTs Should Use Data to Fix Dangerous Intersections Before People Are Killed (The Hill)
  • California's Relatively High Gas Prices (OC Register)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog California

Banners Over Freeways Across the State Tell Newsom to Fund Transit

May 14, 2025
Streetsblog California

Padilla, Schiff Lead Effort to Stop Republican Rollback of California’s Emissions Laws

“If you choose to go forward and overrule the Parliamentarian, just know: there’s no going back. All bets are off.”

May 14, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesIssues

Metro Expands Bus Lane Automated Ticketing to Olive/Grand in DTLA

Never park in a bus-only lane. Never park at a bus stop.

May 13, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesSpecial Features

Bike-Share Should Belong to the People Who Need It Most

If we want bike-share to thrive, we have to treat it as the public good it is. That means public investment, strong labor standards, meaningful community partnerships, and deep respect for the people who make the system work.

May 13, 2025
See all posts