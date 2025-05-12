Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines

A lot happened this weekend...

8:36 AM PDT on May 12, 2025

  • More on the Court Ruling That CA Cities Have to Maintain Streets (CalBike)
  • Editorial Supports Breathalyzer Bill for Drivers with DUI (Times of SD)
  • Planning for Bay Area Transit Funding Measure Continues (KQED)
  • BART's Meltdown/Computer Issues (ABC7BerkeleysideSFChron)
  • Eternal Highway Construction Hindering Access to West. Sac. A's (SacBee)
  • Anaheim May Take Over Resort Bus System (OC Register)
  • Why Hasn't VTA Released Report on BART Extension? (Merc-News)
  • Roundabouts Not Working As Advertised in Greater SD (Union-Trib)
  • Newsom Wants CA Cities to Ban Encampments (Merc-News)
  • Trump Calls for More Housing for Homeless Vets in West LA (Daily News)
  • SoCal Set Heatwave Records Over the Weekend (Daily News)
  • Add Long Beach to the List of Cities Making Cuts (LB Post)
  • USDOT Awards $3.2 billion in Grants Left over from Biden (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Judge Temporarily Blocks Trump from Tying Transit and Housing Grants Other Parts of Agenda (The Hill)

