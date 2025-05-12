- More on the Court Ruling That CA Cities Have to Maintain Streets (CalBike)
- Editorial Supports Breathalyzer Bill for Drivers with DUI (Times of SD)
- Planning for Bay Area Transit Funding Measure Continues (KQED)
- BART's Meltdown/Computer Issues (ABC7, Berkeleyside, SFChron)
- Eternal Highway Construction Hindering Access to West. Sac. A's (SacBee)
- Anaheim May Take Over Resort Bus System (OC Register)
- Why Hasn't VTA Released Report on BART Extension? (Merc-News)
- Roundabouts Not Working As Advertised in Greater SD (Union-Trib)
- Newsom Wants CA Cities to Ban Encampments (Merc-News)
- Trump Calls for More Housing for Homeless Vets in West LA (Daily News)
- SoCal Set Heatwave Records Over the Weekend (Daily News)
- Add Long Beach to the List of Cities Making Cuts (LB Post)
- USDOT Awards $3.2 billion in Grants Left over from Biden (Smart Cities Dive)
- Judge Temporarily Blocks Trump from Tying Transit and Housing Grants Other Parts of Agenda (The Hill)
Streetsblog California
Today’s Headlines
A lot happened this weekend...
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
See all posts
US DOT Says It’s ‘Getting America Building’ — But Leaves Transit and Safety In Limbo
The feds are finally giving out money again — but not everyone is getting their promised funds.
Metro 2026 World Cup Transit Plans Emerging
From June 13 to July 7, 2026, Los Angeles will host eight World Cup soccer matches, all at the SoFi Stadium in the city of Inglewood.
Air Resources Board and Caltrans Promote $33 Billion Cap-and-Trade Program as State Readies for Reauthorization
The Cap-and-Trade Program has raised $33 billion since 2014