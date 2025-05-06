Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Fun news out of Irvine as the Great Park moves forward...and more!

8:00 AM PDT on May 6, 2025

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

San Diego

OpEd: San Diego Should Put Transit Funding Measure Back on 2026 Ballot

Bad timing and a conservative electorate sunk Measure G in 2024, but there's many reasons to believe a sales tax measure for transit would pass in 2026 in San Diego County.

May 6, 2025
Legislation

Legislative Update as of May 5, 2025

What has the California Legislature been up to on bills that SBCA has covered?

May 5, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesEvents

City of Bell Open Streets – Open Thread

Yesterday thousands of people pedaled, walked, ran, skated and scootered on about a mile of car-free Gage Avenue in the Southeast L.A. County city of Bell.

May 5, 2025
Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

Headlines from up and down the Golden State.

May 5, 2025
See all posts