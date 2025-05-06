- California Revised Clean Air Regs for Zero Emission Trucks (Fresno Bee)
- New Fare Gates at Berkeley BART Stations (Berkeleyside)
- Full Coverage of Irvine "Great Park" Construction Via OC Register
- With $1 billion in upgrades, Irvine’s Great Park headed into a new era
- Great Park gondolas gets initial OK from board for possible pilot
- Marine Harrier plane arrives at Great Park restoration hangar for future aviation museum
- City of Irvine moves forward with concert equipment purchase to cut costs at Great Park Live
- Grand Jury Recommends Disbanding "Parking Groups" (Union-Trib)
- Redding Announces E-Bike Rebate Program (KRCTV)
- Have Fun on Bike Anywhere Day Next Thursday (Union-Trib)
- Peds. Hit by SUV's More Likely to Die (The Standard)
- Prices Pushing Consumers Away from Bigger Cars (Motor 1)
- Will Tariffs Push Drivers to Transit? (CNN)
- Trump Slump Hits California (SFStandard)
- More on Trump's Plan to Reopen Alcatraz (SFChron, SFStandard, SFExaminer)
Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines
Fun news out of Irvine as the Great Park moves forward...and more!
OpEd: San Diego Should Put Transit Funding Measure Back on 2026 Ballot
Bad timing and a conservative electorate sunk Measure G in 2024, but there's many reasons to believe a sales tax measure for transit would pass in 2026 in San Diego County.
Legislative Update as of May 5, 2025
What has the California Legislature been up to on bills that SBCA has covered?
City of Bell Open Streets – Open Thread
Yesterday thousands of people pedaled, walked, ran, skated and scootered on about a mile of car-free Gage Avenue in the Southeast L.A. County city of Bell.
Monday’s Headlines
Headlines from up and down the Golden State.