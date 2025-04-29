Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

7:50 AM PDT on April 29, 2025

  • What CA Cities Have Worst Air Quality? (SacBee)
  • Bay Area Robotaxi Laws Not Coming This Year (SF Examiner)
  • Newsom Boxes with Trump, Works With Admin. on Fire Aid (LB Post)
  • L.A. Podcast Talks LAX Station, Inglewood People Mover, and More
  • SFMTA Does Bad Job Replacing No-Parking Signs (SF Gate)
  • Sacramento Plans to Replace 98-Year Old Bridge (SacBee)
  • Weekend Storm Closed Part of PCH, Now Reopen (LAT)
  • State Funding Emission Free School Buses (Union-Trib)
  • It's Possible to Run Out of License Plate Numbers? (LAT)
  • New Photography Book Looks at "LA Before Freeways" (Daily News)
  • Rashida Tlaib: Transit Needs Investment (The Hill)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF.

Eyes on the Street: Valencia Curbside Protected Bike Lanes Nearing Completion

SFMTA seems to be on schedule on the most studied, most debated eight blocks of protected bike lane in the history of bike lanes

April 29, 2025
Monday’s Headlines

Everyone's talking about e-bike incentives...but there's more headlines from up and down the state.

April 28, 2025
Metro and Caltrans Break Ground on 105 Freeway Expansion

105 Freeway expansion is touted as "leaving a lasting legacy for Angelenos for decades to come" but it might not be the legacy that Metro and Caltrans think it is

April 25, 2025
USDOT Secretary Sean Duffy Is Dead Wrong About Bike Lanes

The Secretary of Transportation says he hasn't seen enough data to believe in the benefits of bike lanes. So we put together an explainer help him out — mostly using information from his own department.

April 25, 2025
