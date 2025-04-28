Skip to Content
Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

Everyone's talking about e-bike incentives...but there's more headlines from up and down the state.

10:18 AM PDT on April 28, 2025

  • More on E-Bike Vouchers (BerkeleysideEastBayTimes, SacABC)
  • Metro Deploys Weapon Detection Tech At Norwalk Station (KTLAKNBC)
  • Burbank Council Votes On BRT Design Changes (Leader)
  • Santa Clarita Removes Buffers Because They're Ugly (Signal)
  • 3.1 Mile Bikeway Will Open This Summer in Imperial Beach (Times of SD)
  • BART does the World's Nerdiest Event (SFGate)
  • Bike Activist Wonders About Safety Benefits of Bike Ticketing (SacBee)
  • CA 49th in Homeownership (OC Register)
  • Uncertainty at State DOT's a Month After Approps Bill (Eno Center for Transportation)
  • Duffy Trying to Hire Back Doge'd USDOT Employees (Politico)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF.

