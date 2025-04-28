- More on E-Bike Vouchers (Berkeleyside, EastBayTimes, SacABC)
- Metro Deploys Weapon Detection Tech At Norwalk Station (KTLA, KNBC)
- Burbank Council Votes On BRT Design Changes (Leader)
- Santa Clarita Removes Buffers Because They're Ugly (Signal)
- 3.1 Mile Bikeway Will Open This Summer in Imperial Beach (Times of SD)
- BART does the World's Nerdiest Event (SFGate)
- Bike Activist Wonders About Safety Benefits of Bike Ticketing (SacBee)
- CA 49th in Homeownership (OC Register)
- Uncertainty at State DOT's a Month After Approps Bill (Eno Center for Transportation)
- Duffy Trying to Hire Back Doge'd USDOT Employees (Politico)
Headlines
Monday’s Headlines
Everyone's talking about e-bike incentives...but there's more headlines from up and down the state.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
See all posts
Metro and Caltrans Break Ground on 105 Freeway Expansion
105 Freeway expansion is touted as "leaving a lasting legacy for Angelenos for decades to come" but it might not be the legacy that Metro and Caltrans think it is
USDOT Secretary Sean Duffy Is Dead Wrong About Bike Lanes
The Secretary of Transportation says he hasn't seen enough data to believe in the benefits of bike lanes. So we put together an explainer help him out — mostly using information from his own department.
Friday’s Headlines
Updates on Quick Build in Sacramento, Sunset Dunes in San Francisco, E-Bike vouchers everywhere and more...
Friday Video: The High Speed Rail Anthem You’ve Been Waiting For
"Because 220 sure beats going 79."