- Sacramento Eyes 40 Quick Build Safety Fixes (SacBee)
- Metro/DOT Bus Cameras Issued 10,000 Tickets In 2 Months (LAist)
- Sunset Dunes is the Awesomest (SFGate)
- More on E-Bike Voucher Program (Union-Trib)
- Santa Clarita Scales Back Protected Bike Lane Pilot (SC Signal)
- Rancho Mirage Plans Three Bike Projects for May (NBC Palm Springs)
- Los Gatos Opens New Ped. Bridge (Los Gatan)
- Fresno Airport Hits Milestone in Reconstruction (FresnoBee)
- Traffic Deaths Dropped Below 40,000 Last Year, First Time Since 2020 (Smart Cities Dive)
- Lime Rolling out 10,000 E-bikes, -scooters in Europe and the U.S. (Electrek)
- Lyft, Founded to Disrupt the Taxi Industry, Now Offers Taxi Rides. (The Information)
- More on Jerry Garcia Street (SFGate)
Headlines
Friday’s Headlines
Updates on Quick Build in Sacramento, Sunset Dunes in San Francisco, E-Bike vouchers everywhere and more...
Friday Video: The High Speed Rail Anthem You’ve Been Waiting For
"Because 220 sure beats going 79."
To Oakland’s Incoming District 2 Councilperson Charlene Wang: Help Stop this Freeway Widening
Oakland and the rest of the Bay Area can't move towards safer streets until they stop moving backwards
Strap In: California Will Open Its E-Bike Voucher Portal Again on 4/29
Given the chaotic experience with the first application portal opening, it’s probably a good idea for applicants to be ready with all of the necessary documentation.
Breaking: US DOT is Coming For America’s ‘DEI’ Dollars, Threatening ‘Sanctuary’ Cities With Pulled Funds
Advocates are raising the alarm about yet another vague and disturbingly broad letter from Sean Duffy — and the fierce battle that's likely to follow it.