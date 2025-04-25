Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

Updates on Quick Build in Sacramento, Sunset Dunes in San Francisco, E-Bike vouchers everywhere and more...

8:13 AM PDT on April 25, 2025

Image via Strong Sactown

  • Sacramento Eyes 40 Quick Build Safety Fixes (SacBee)
  • Metro/DOT Bus Cameras Issued 10,000 Tickets In 2 Months (LAist)
  • Sunset Dunes is the Awesomest (SFGate)
  • More on E-Bike Voucher Program (Union-Trib)
  • Santa Clarita Scales Back Protected Bike Lane Pilot (SC Signal)
  • Rancho Mirage Plans Three Bike Projects for May (NBC Palm Springs)
  • Los Gatos Opens New Ped. Bridge (Los Gatan)
  • Fresno Airport Hits Milestone in Reconstruction (FresnoBee)
  • Traffic Deaths Dropped Below 40,000 Last Year, First Time Since 2020 (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Lime Rolling out 10,000 E-bikes, -scooters in Europe and the U.S. (Electrek)
  • Lyft, Founded to Disrupt the Taxi Industry, Now Offers Taxi Rides. (The Information)
  • More on Jerry Garcia Street (SFGate)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog USARail

Friday Video: The High Speed Rail Anthem You’ve Been Waiting For

"Because 220 sure beats going 79."

April 24, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoFreeways

To Oakland’s Incoming District 2 Councilperson Charlene Wang: Help Stop this Freeway Widening

Oakland and the rest of the Bay Area can't move towards safer streets until they stop moving backwards

April 24, 2025
Electric Bikes

Strap In: California Will Open Its E-Bike Voucher Portal Again on 4/29

Given the chaotic experience with the first application portal opening, it’s probably a good idea for applicants to be ready with all of the necessary documentation.

April 24, 2025
Streetsblog USASpecial Features

Breaking: US DOT is Coming For America’s ‘DEI’ Dollars, Threatening ‘Sanctuary’ Cities With Pulled Funds

Advocates are raising the alarm about yet another vague and disturbingly broad letter from Sean Duffy — and the fierce battle that's likely to follow it.

April 24, 2025
See all posts