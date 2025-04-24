- CAHSR Says Timeline Improving (FresnoBee)
- LADOT Budget Cuts Impact Lives, Olympics, and More (LAT)
- LA Council Committee Approves Push For 15mph School Zones (Spectrum1, Daily News, KFI)
- BART Crime is Down (SFChron)
- More on Muni Deficit (KTVU)
- SFMTA Sees More Fares Paid (CBSLocal)
- Irvine Great Park Gets OK to Pilot a Gondola (OC Register)
- Burbank Offers Community Walk as Part of Master Plan Process (City of Burbank)
- SD Pays 3x More on Repaving Than Road Safety (10 News)
- Intercity Buses Provide High Return on Investment (Smart Cities Dive)
- Tariffs Raise Costs for Transit, Could be Chance to Push for More Funding (Mass Transit)
- CA Sues Tesla, Says Car Odometers Lie to Make Warranties Expire (Ars Technica)
- Jerry Garcia Street (SFChron)
Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines
Big stack of headlines from up and down the state.
