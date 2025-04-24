Skip to Content
Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

Big stack of headlines from up and down the state.

10:39 AM PDT on April 24, 2025

Image: CAHSRA

  • CAHSR Says Timeline Improving (FresnoBee)
  • LADOT Budget Cuts Impact Lives, Olympics, and More (LAT)
  • LA Council Committee Approves Push For 15mph School Zones (Spectrum1Daily NewsKFI)
  • BART Crime is Down (SFChron)
  • More on Muni Deficit (KTVU)
  • SFMTA Sees More Fares Paid (CBSLocal)
  • Irvine Great Park Gets OK to Pilot a Gondola (OC Register)
  • Burbank Offers Community Walk as Part of Master Plan Process (City of Burbank)
  • SD Pays 3x More on Repaving Than Road Safety (10 News)
  • Intercity Buses Provide High Return on Investment (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Tariffs Raise Costs for Transit, Could be Chance to Push for More Funding (Mass Transit)
  • CA Sues Tesla, Says Car Odometers Lie to Make Warranties Expire (Ars Technica)
  • Jerry Garcia Street (SFChron)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF.

