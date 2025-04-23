- San Diego Approves Progressive Mobility Plan (Union-Trib)
- State Workers Crowdfund Billboard Blaming Newsom for Traffic, Will Get Worse after Return to Work Order (SacBee)
- Read the Reddit Thread That Started It
- SEIU Also Readies to Fight
- LA Catches the Bike Riding, Chainsaw Wielding, Tree Cutting Vandal (KTLA, ABC7)
- Marin Furthers Restrictions on E-Bikes (MarinIJ)
- Why Were LB Communities Kept in the Dark on Toxic Gases (LB Post)
- Riding Transit Much Safer Than Driving After Factoring in Crime (Scientific American)
- Cost of Owning a Car $12,000 per Year...and Rising (T4A)
- I Usually Stay Away from Crash Headlines, But This One Where the Driver Dragged a Woman's Body for Miles and Won't Be Charged Is Especially Frustrating (SacBee)
Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines
In the south part of the state, they passed a great mobility plan. In the north part, they're fuming about Newsom's Return to Work order.
Wiener’s Legislation to Streamline Permitting for Transit Projects Advances
And so does a bill to put a Bay Area funding measure on the ballot in 2026
Freeway Updates: 91 Widening, Repave 405, and 105 Safety Fixes
A Metro/Caltrans 91 Freeway expansion project is on hold. Caltrans 105/Studebaker safety enhancements are complete. Caltrans is planning $144M worth of repaving and upgrading for the 405 through the Sepulveda Pass.
Advocates Pop-Up Safety on 9th Street in Berkeley
Bike East Bay and other volunteers help show neighbors how much nicer a street can be without cars screaming back and forth
Sacramento Is the First in the Nation to Use Bus Mounted Cameras/AI to Keep Bike Lanes Free of Cars
For now, motorists violating the bike lane will only receive warnings. On June 13, the warnings will end and tickets will be given.