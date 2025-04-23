Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

In the south part of the state, they passed a great mobility plan. In the north part, they're fuming about Newsom's Return to Work order.

9:49 AM PDT on April 23, 2025

  • San Diego Approves Progressive Mobility Plan (Union-Trib)
  • State Workers Crowdfund Billboard Blaming Newsom for Traffic, Will Get Worse after Return to Work Order (SacBee)
  • LA Catches the Bike Riding, Chainsaw Wielding, Tree Cutting Vandal (KTLA, ABC7)
  • Marin Furthers Restrictions on E-Bikes (MarinIJ)
  • Why Were LB Communities Kept in the Dark on Toxic Gases (LB Post)
  • Riding Transit Much Safer Than Driving After Factoring in Crime (Scientific American)
  • Cost of Owning a Car $12,000 per Year...and Rising (T4A)
  • I Usually Stay Away from Crash Headlines, But This One Where the Driver Dragged a Woman's Body for Miles and Won't Be Charged Is Especially Frustrating (SacBee)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Senator Scott Wiener

Wiener’s Legislation to Streamline Permitting for Transit Projects Advances

And so does a bill to put a Bay Area funding measure on the ballot in 2026

April 23, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesCaltrans

Freeway Updates: 91 Widening, Repave 405, and 105 Safety Fixes

A Metro/Caltrans 91 Freeway expansion project is on hold. Caltrans 105/Studebaker safety enhancements are complete. Caltrans is planning $144M worth of repaving and upgrading for the 405 through the Sepulveda Pass.

April 22, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoAdvocacy

Advocates Pop-Up Safety on 9th Street in Berkeley

Bike East Bay and other volunteers help show neighbors how much nicer a street can be without cars screaming back and forth

April 22, 2025
Bike Lane Enforcement

Sacramento Is the First in the Nation to Use Bus Mounted Cameras/AI to Keep Bike Lanes Free of Cars

For now, motorists violating the bike lane will only receive warnings. On June 13, the warnings will end and tickets will be given.

April 22, 2025
See all posts