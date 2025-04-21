- Anti-Trump Protests Throughout California (LAT, Daily Breeze, Merc-News)
- LA Metro Transit Ridership Grew For 28th Consecutive Month (Staff Report)
- Santa Barbara's 5 Most Dangerous Intersections (EdHat)
- Highway 41 Road Work Will Cost $150 Million in Madera (Fresno Bee)
- SANDAG Announces Stops for SD Bike to Anywhere Day (Fox5)
- Irvine Considers Gondolas for Great Park (OC Reg.)
- Tariffs Bad for EV Growth (Government Technology)
- Chinese Company Announces Advancement in EV Car Batteries (SF Examiner)
- Trump Lies About Gas Prices (CNN)
- Bay Area Refinery Closure Could Push Prices Higher (SF Gate)
Streetsblog California
Monday’s Headlines
