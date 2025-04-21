Skip to Content
Monday’s Headlines

10:29 AM PDT on April 21, 2025

Creator: Jesse Kornblum
  • Anti-Trump Protests Throughout California (LAT, Daily Breeze, Merc-News)
  • LA Metro Transit Ridership Grew For 28th Consecutive Month (Staff Report)
  • Santa Barbara's 5 Most Dangerous Intersections (EdHat)
  • Highway 41 Road Work Will Cost $150 Million in Madera (Fresno Bee)
  • SANDAG Announces Stops for SD Bike to Anywhere Day (Fox5)
  • Irvine Considers Gondolas for Great Park (OC Reg.)
  • Tariffs Bad for EV Growth (Government Technology)
  • Chinese Company Announces Advancement in EV Car Batteries (SF Examiner)
  • Trump Lies About Gas Prices (CNN)
  • Bay Area Refinery Closure Could Push Prices Higher (SF Gate)

