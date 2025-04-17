- Lyft and Uber Want on Market Street too (KRON4)
- The Five Buses that Will Stop Running Down Market Street (SFGate, CBSNews)
- More on LA's Vision Zero Flop (Daily News)
- I-5 Widening in OC Is Completed (OC Register)
- South Pasadena Wants Citizens to Have Better Bike Locks (South Pasadean)
- Sausalito to Fund Repaving, Repairs? (MarinIJ)
- NorCal Oil Refinery Shuts Down (Union-Trib)
- 30% of Incarcerated in Sacramento Are Homeless (SacBee)
- Prop 36 Not Getting People Into Rehab (Merc-News)
- LA County Supervisor Proposes Water Taxis for Olympics (LB Post)
- What Parks Are Free in California for National Park Week (FresnoBee)
- Tesla Sales Slump Continues in CA (Merc-News)
- Why Are Drivers Killing So Many Pedestrians? (Governing)
Headlines
Today’s Headlines
The end of "car free Market Street," LA's Vision Zero Flop, More Freeway Miles, Less Oil and Teslas and more...
The Armchair Urbanist Goes After BART to San Jose Extension
Even from 3,000 miles away, it's easy to see why the BART extension—as designed—is stupid.
Caltrans Posts Draft Master Plan for PCH in Malibu
Activists agree this plan is a huge improvement over current conditions, but there are some areas where it could be even better.
SB 720 and What You Need to Know about Red Light Cameras
According to data from UC Berkeley’s Transportation Injury Mapping System (TIMS), in 2023 alone, there were 167 fatalities and nearly 1000 people suffered serious injuries due to red light running and traffic light violations.
Wednesday’s Headlines
Another big city admits that it is struggling with Vision Zero.