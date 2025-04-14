- "Finish the Line" A Fun New Advocacy Song Promoting High Speed Rail (Embedded Below)
- Court Upholds Earlier Ruling Upholding VTA Strike (SJ Spotlight, Local News)
- A Tale of Two Headline Styles
- Encinitas Pulls Proposed Bike Lane Because Street Is Dangerous (Coast News)
- Major Highway Construction on Route 41 in Madera (FresnoBee)
- Fresno Loses Court Case Over "Anti-Camping" Law (Fresnoland)
- Gas Prices Rise in the Summer (SacBee)
- Super Important Update on Classic Car Laws (OC Register)
- Trump's Tariffs Making Cars More Expensive (CNBC, Streetsblog USA)
- Trump's Tariffs Making bikes and E-bikes More Expensive (Heatmap)
- Somewhere 40% and 83% of Bikes in U.S. Made with Overseas Parts or Made Overseas (Seattle Bike Blog)
Headlines
Monday’s Headlines
Court Rules VTA strike is over, SF's "New Beach" opens, Encinitas cancels bike lane plan, HSR song, more...
Are State ‘Victim Funds’ Adequately Compensating Crash Survivors and Their Loved Ones?
Crime Victims Compensation Funds across America are helping make the survivors of violent crime whole again. But too often, victims of traffic violence get left out.
CalBike: E-Bikes on the Agenda for California Legislature in 2025
We aren’t supporting or opposing any of the e-bike bills at this time, but it’s worth taking a deeper dive into what we might call the E-Bike Slate to understand what regulations and threats to e-bike riding might be coming.
Eyes on the Station: Fortified Fare Gates Now Arriving at Metro Stops
Streetsblog visited Pasadena's Metro A Line Lake Street Station and brings you photos of the new fare gates. Metro is installing more secure gates at more than a dozen rail stations.
Friday’s Headlines
Trump's coming for Cap-and-Trade, will judiciary stop him? More news from up and down the state.