- South Fresno Community Scores Win Over Caltrans on Highway 99 Interchange Widenings (Fresno Bee via Yahoo News)
- SLO Streets: San Luis Obispo Passes Vision Zero Ordinance (Mustang News)
- SMART Preps Next Funding Measure (MarinIJ)
- More on San Mateo and Proposed Widening (DailyJournal)
- Delays For Metro Universal Basic Mobility Program (LAist)
- Waymo Robo-Taxi Gets Stuck In SaMo Drive-Through (KTLA)
- Del Mar Moves New E-Bike Regulations (FOX 5)
- Santa Monica Passes on Olympic Volleyball Huntington Beach Possible Replacement (Next, OC Register)
- Transit Subsidies Are Lower Than Car Subsidies (Planetizen)
Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines
From SLO to South Fresno, the biggest news is mostly good today.
