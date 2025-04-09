Skip to Content
Streetsblog California
Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

From SLO to South Fresno, the biggest news is mostly good today.

10:35 AM PDT on April 9, 2025

  • South Fresno Community Scores Win Over Caltrans on Highway 99 Interchange Widenings (Fresno Bee via Yahoo News)
  • SLO Streets: San Luis Obispo Passes Vision Zero Ordinance (Mustang News)
  • SMART Preps Next Funding Measure (MarinIJ)
  • More on San Mateo and Proposed Widening (DailyJournal)
  • Delays For Metro Universal Basic Mobility Program (LAist)
  • Waymo Robo-Taxi Gets Stuck In SaMo Drive-Through (KTLA)
  • Del Mar Moves New E-Bike Regulations (FOX 5)
  • Santa Monica Passes on Olympic Volleyball Huntington Beach Possible Replacement (Next, OC Register)
  • Transit Subsidies Are Lower Than Car Subsidies (Planetizen)

For more headlines: SBLA, SBSF, SBUSA

Climate Change

Senate Committee Rejects Legislation Allowing Lawsuits Against Oil and Gas Companies for Climate Disasters

The legislation, introduced by Senator Scott Wiener (D-SF) would have been the first of its kind in the country.

April 9, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoCaltrans

City of San Mateo Says ‘No More Freeway Widening’

Finally, a city council that gets the utter futility of widening to solve traffic.

April 8, 2025
Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Happy 100th birthday car dominance!

April 8, 2025
Streetsblog USAGovernment Organizations

Infrastructure Year Has Already Begun

Here's what advocates need to know about the basics of the next surface transportation reauthorization bill and how to get involved.

April 7, 2025
