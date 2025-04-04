Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

Today's transportation headlines from up and down the Golden State.

8:21 AM PDT on April 4, 2025

The walk signal starts during the red light phase – Leading Pedestrian Interval at 3rd Street and Vermont Avenue in Los Angeles. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog L.A.

  • Mineta Institute: Right on Red Isn't Worth Safety Cost (San Jose Spotlight)
  • Mixed-Use Project with Minimal Car Parking Gets OK in Carlsbad (Union-Trib)
  • Claremont Allows Some E-Bikes in Parks (Claremont Courier)
  • Draft Map Would Upzone SF (Examiner)
  • Bill Would Ban Teens from Riding in Front (LB Post)
  • A Look at the State's Freeway Rest Areas (OC Register)
  • Chevron Slashing Jobs in Bay Area (East Bay Times)
  • No Announcement on Gov Race, But Harris Vows to "Stay Politically Active" (LAT)
  • It's Rare for Feds to Go After Transpo. Dollars Already Allocated (Grist)

For more headlines: SBLA, SBSF, SBUSA

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog California

StreetSmart 5: Silicon Valley Transit Advocate Monica Mallon Chronicles the VTA Strike

April 4, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesSpecial Features

City Committee Approves HLA Minimum Standards, Requests Clarification for Crosswalks

A year after voters approved Measure HLA, the city approved its HLA Standard Elements Table which clarifies what minimum features will be included in bus/bike/walk facilities.

April 3, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesPodcast

SGV Connect 135.2 – Memories of El Monte and The People’s Cafe

Last week, Chris visited the mutual aid group Memories of El Monte's bi-weekly food distribution at the Klingerman Apartment projects in South El Monte to interview group members and get an update on the construction of their physical location, The People's Cafe.

April 3, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoCities, Counties, and Countries

On the Sausalito City Council and the Bridgeway Safety Project

The Marin County Bicycle Coalition responds to Saturday's fiasco at City Hall... and discusses next steps for Bridgeway.

April 3, 2025
See all posts