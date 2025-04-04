- Mineta Institute: Right on Red Isn't Worth Safety Cost (San Jose Spotlight)
- Mixed-Use Project with Minimal Car Parking Gets OK in Carlsbad (Union-Trib)
- Claremont Allows Some E-Bikes in Parks (Claremont Courier)
- Draft Map Would Upzone SF (Examiner)
- Bill Would Ban Teens from Riding in Front (LB Post)
- A Look at the State's Freeway Rest Areas (OC Register)
- Chevron Slashing Jobs in Bay Area (East Bay Times)
- No Announcement on Gov Race, But Harris Vows to "Stay Politically Active" (LAT)
- It's Rare for Feds to Go After Transpo. Dollars Already Allocated (Grist)
Headlines
Friday’s Headlines
Today's transportation headlines from up and down the Golden State.
More from Streetsblog California
See all posts
StreetSmart 5: Silicon Valley Transit Advocate Monica Mallon Chronicles the VTA Strike
City Committee Approves HLA Minimum Standards, Requests Clarification for Crosswalks
A year after voters approved Measure HLA, the city approved its HLA Standard Elements Table which clarifies what minimum features will be included in bus/bike/walk facilities.
SGV Connect 135.2 – Memories of El Monte and The People’s Cafe
Last week, Chris visited the mutual aid group Memories of El Monte's bi-weekly food distribution at the Klingerman Apartment projects in South El Monte to interview group members and get an update on the construction of their physical location, The People's Cafe.
On the Sausalito City Council and the Bridgeway Safety Project
The Marin County Bicycle Coalition responds to Saturday's fiasco at City Hall... and discusses next steps for Bridgeway.