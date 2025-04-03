- Why Does LA Metro Ignore City's Mobility Plans? (LAT)
- San Diego Converts Parking to Greenway (Union-Trib)
- SFMTA Moving Forward with Summer Bus Cuts (KALW)
- VTA Union Files Appeal (EastBayTimes)
- Chula Vista Opens Oceanside Park, 2.5 Miles of Bikeway (CBS8)
- Musk Thinks Private Intercity Rail Is the Future. Is it? (NYT)
- Gav Talks Return to Work Order (SacBee)
- Car Dealers Brace for Tariffs (SFStandard)
Streetsblog California
Thursday’s Headlines
Some cities are moving ahead, some are staying put.
Talking Headways Podcast: Planning Connections in Panther City
Fort Worth's Kelly Porter on the city's city’s history, incredible growth and Texas high-speed rail.
New Network Sets Out to Reform State DOTs
"We've done a good job of setting goals that make for a good news headline, yet the state has ultimately dropped the ball on implementation," says Hana Creger of the Greenlining Institute.
SGV Connect 135.1 – An Update on the Foothill Gold Line Construction Timelines
Damien Newton sat down with Gold Line Foothill Construction Authority CEO Habib Balian to discuss how a too-high bid will lead to a delay on Gold Line construction to Montclair
Duffy Delivers Mixed Messages on ‘Woke’ Transportation Funding Delays
The U.S. DOT secretary says he's drowning under a backlog of grants from the Biden administration — but somehow has time to scrutinize them all for a "woke" agenda.