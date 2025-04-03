Skip to Content
Thursday’s Headlines

Some cities are moving ahead, some are staying put.

9:13 AM PDT on April 3, 2025

  • Why Does LA Metro Ignore City's Mobility Plans? (LAT)
  • San Diego Converts Parking to Greenway (Union-Trib)
  • SFMTA Moving Forward with Summer Bus Cuts (KALW)
  • VTA Union Files Appeal (EastBayTimes)
  • Chula Vista Opens Oceanside Park, 2.5 Miles of Bikeway (CBS8)
  • Musk Thinks Private Intercity Rail Is the Future. Is it? (NYT)
  • Gav Talks Return to Work Order (SacBee)
  • Car Dealers Brace for Tariffs (SFStandard)

For more headlines: SBLA, SBSF, SBUSA

