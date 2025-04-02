Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Streetsblog California

Wednesday’s Headlines

Wi-fi wasn't what I wanted on my road trip, sorry I missed headlines and the newsletter yesterday. Won't happen again (this baseball season). - DN

8:41 AM PDT on April 2, 2025

For more headlines: SBLA, SBSF, SBUSA`

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Climate Change

New Network Sets Out to Reform State DOTs

"We've done a good job of setting goals that make for a good news headline, yet the state has ultimately dropped the ball on implementation," says Hana Creger of the Greenlining Institute.

April 2, 2025
Streetsblog USAOpinion

Transportation Professionals Saw Elon Musk’s Lies and Disdain for the Public Firsthand

Just ask anyone in Chicago.

April 2, 2025
Streetsblog USAGovernment Organizations

State DOTs Aren’t Stacking Up On Sustainability and Equity

Vermont is the best state DOT — but advocates say it, and every other state, needs to do better.

April 1, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesBicycling

Measure HLA Minimum Bus/Bike/Walk Requirements Expected to be Approved this Week

The City Planning Department released a revised and somewhat improved draft of its HLA Standard Elements Table, on the agenda for a Thursday vote of the city's Street Standards Committee

April 1, 2025
See all posts