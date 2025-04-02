- Becerra Announces Run for Governor (LAT, SacBee)
- More On Metro Vermont Bus-Don't-Bike Approval (L.A. Podcast)
- Thousands in Central Valley March on Cesar Chavez Day (FresnoBee)
- More on Muni Recovery (SFGate, KALW)
- It's a Lot Cheaper to See the A's without Parking Costs (SacBee)
- More on Sausalito City Council Chucking Safety on Bridgeway (MarinIJ)
- Tariffs Will Make Car Ownership Even More Expensive (OC Register)
- Gas Prices Jumping (Daily News)
- Traffic Deaths Rising in San Diego (News10)
- Duffy, R Senators Want More Highways (Roll Call)
Wednesday’s Headlines
Wi-fi wasn't what I wanted on my road trip, sorry I missed headlines and the newsletter yesterday. Won't happen again (this baseball season). - DN
New Network Sets Out to Reform State DOTs
"We've done a good job of setting goals that make for a good news headline, yet the state has ultimately dropped the ball on implementation," says Hana Creger of the Greenlining Institute.
Transportation Professionals Saw Elon Musk’s Lies and Disdain for the Public Firsthand
Just ask anyone in Chicago.
State DOTs Aren’t Stacking Up On Sustainability and Equity
Vermont is the best state DOT — but advocates say it, and every other state, needs to do better.
Measure HLA Minimum Bus/Bike/Walk Requirements Expected to be Approved this Week
The City Planning Department released a revised and somewhat improved draft of its HLA Standard Elements Table, on the agenda for a Thursday vote of the city's Street Standards Committee