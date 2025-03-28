- Limited VTA Service Returns Today (SJ Spotlight)
- Laguna Beach "Succumbs to E-Bike Panic" (LAT, Biking in L.A.)
- Sausalito Debates Safety Grant for Some Reason (Marin IJ)
- Dodgers Welcomed Home by Anti-Oil Protest (Daily News)
- West Sacramento Ready for the A's (SacBee)
- Caltrans Evicts Businesses Under Freeways (SF Examiner)
- Trucks and SUV's Contribute to Congestion By Being So Big (CityLab)
- Rivian Dips Its Tires Into Micro Mobility Market (Heatmap)
- Anti-Musk Protests Planned at Tesla Dealerships (East Bay Times)
- Death Valley Hits 100 Degrees Early This Year (SF Gate)
Streetsblog California
Friday's Headlines
VTA strike ends, but workers still don't have a contract. Ebikes, baseball and more...
Friday Video: Why Bikes Suck*
*... according to people who don't know what they're talking about.
Giants, Padres Race Ahead of Other CA Teams on Bike/Transit Access
The Dodgers might be the defending champs, but in our view they have miles to go on bike and transit options to the stadium.
Talking Headways Podcast: American Oasis
Kyle Paoletta on the growth and history of southwestern U.S. cities.
Thursday’s Headlines
California's baseball teams return to the field and make an appearance in our news roundup.