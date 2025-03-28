Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Streetsblog California

Friday’s Headlines

VTA strike ends, but workers still don't have a contract. Ebikes, baseball and more...

7:43 AM PDT on March 28, 2025

  • Limited VTA Service Returns Today (SJ Spotlight)
  • Laguna Beach "Succumbs to E-Bike Panic" (LAT, Biking in L.A.)
  • Sausalito Debates Safety Grant for Some Reason (Marin IJ)
  • Dodgers Welcomed Home by Anti-Oil Protest (Daily News)
  • West Sacramento Ready for the A's (SacBee)
  • Caltrans Evicts Businesses Under Freeways (SF Examiner)
  • Trucks and SUV's Contribute to Congestion By Being So Big (CityLab)
  • Rivian Dips Its Tires Into Micro Mobility Market (Heatmap)
  • Anti-Musk Protests Planned at Tesla Dealerships (East Bay Times)
  • Death Valley Hits 100 Degrees Early This Year (SF Gate)

For more headlines: SBLA, SBSF, SBUSA`

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog USABicycling

Friday Video: Why Bikes Suck*

*... according to people who don't know what they're talking about.

March 27, 2025
Urban Design

Giants, Padres Race Ahead of Other CA Teams on Bike/Transit Access

The Dodgers might be the defending champs, but in our view they have miles to go on bike and transit options to the stadium.

March 27, 2025
Streetsblog USAPodcast

Talking Headways Podcast: American Oasis

Kyle Paoletta on the growth and history of southwestern U.S. cities.

March 27, 2025
Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

California's baseball teams return to the field and make an appearance in our news roundup.

March 27, 2025
See all posts