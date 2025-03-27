Skip to Content
Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

California's baseball teams return to the field and make an appearance in our news roundup.

9:42 AM PDT on March 27, 2025

  • Judge Orders Striking VTA Drivers Back to Work (SFChronKQEDEastBayTimes)
  • Foothill A Line Construction Postponed Due To Cost (SGV Tribune)
  • OC Has New, Strict Ebike Laws (OC Register)
  • How Will the A's Reshape West Sacramento (SacBee)
  • High-speed Rail Needs More Cash (KCRA)
  • Dodgers Hearing Calls to End Sponsorship with Gas Company (Daily News)
  • Trump Announces 25% Tariffs On Cars (KABC)
  • Fresno Is Not Boring (FresnoBee)

