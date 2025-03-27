- Judge Orders Striking VTA Drivers Back to Work (SFChron, KQED, EastBayTimes)
- Foothill A Line Construction Postponed Due To Cost (SGV Tribune)
- OC Has New, Strict Ebike Laws (OC Register)
- How Will the A's Reshape West Sacramento (SacBee)
- High-speed Rail Needs More Cash (KCRA)
- Dodgers Hearing Calls to End Sponsorship with Gas Company (Daily News)
- Trump Announces 25% Tariffs On Cars (KABC)
- Fresno Is Not Boring (FresnoBee)
Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines
California's baseball teams return to the field and make an appearance in our news roundup.
More from Streetsblog California
See all posts
Giants, Padres Race Ahead of Other CA Teams on Bike/Transit Access
The Dodgers might be the defending champs, but in our view they have miles to go on bike and transit options to the stadium.
The High Cost of Free Parking: Duffy’s Parking Giveaway Will Cost the Rest of America
Hasn't anyone at U.S. DOT headquarters read Donald Shoup?
Eyes on the Street: Road Widening in Downtown L.A.
Zombie road widening - that would be illegal for California cities to require today - still plagues downtown L.A.
Call to Action: Urge SFMTA to Build Oak Street Protected Bike Lane Already
Fell, along the Panhandle, got a westbound parking-protected bike lane in 2020. Putting an eastbound protected lane on Oak is a no-brainer.