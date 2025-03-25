- VTA to Provide Uber Vouchers During Strike (EastBayTimes1, 2)
- VTA Workers Reject Newest Proposal (Merc-News)
- A Look At SD's New Street Design Manual (KPBS)
- Sacramento's 10 Most Dangerous Intersections (SacBee)
- Communities Long Clean Air Struggle Against LA/LB Ports (LB Post)
- Pacific Coast Highway Safety Meetings in Malibu/Samo (Biking in L.A.)
- Temecula's Adding Green to Downtown Bike Lanes (Patch)
- Area in Fire Danger Zone Up 76% in Cal in New Maps (OC Register)
- Amtrak CEO Was Forced Out (Associated Press)
- People Don't Hate Teslas, They Hate Trump/Musk (FresnoBee)
Streetsblog California will resume normal publishing today. Hope you all enjoyed the weekend.
Sacramento Council Votes on Quick Build Program Tonight – Tuesday
Will the Capital lead by example on quick build?
CalBike Opposes Bill Giving Fire Departments More Control of Bikeways
Despite concerns, there's little evidence that features like speed humps or protected bikeways significantly impede emergency response times. Instead, these features are crucial for reducing traffic injuries and fatalities.
Eyes on the Street – Big Dalton Bike/Walk Path is Now Open
Not the same as the one in Baldwin Park, this multi-use path (formerly the Vincent bikeway) traverses Irwindale, Covina, Azusa, and unincorporated parts between.
Amtrak CEO’s Ouster Makes the Grassroots Fight For Rail More Urgent
"For all of our sakes, let’s hope against hope that whoever sits in that seat next believes in the mission of a nationwide network of passenger-rail service."