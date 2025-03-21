Skip to Content
Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

There's a lot of headlines from the Bay Area, but there's plenty of news from around the rest of the state..

8:37 AM PDT on March 21, 2025

Note: Today and Monday are travel days for Damien. Posting will be sporadic until Tuesday morning after this post and the morning syndication.

  • Where's the VTA Board Chair? (San Jose Spotlight)
  • While VTA Workers Rally in Mountain View (CBS)
  • More on Speed Cameras (KQEDCBSNewsSFChron)
  • America's Longest Commute Starts in the East Bay (SF Gate)
  • Used Teslas for Sale by Owner Dot Bay Area Map (Merc-News)
  • NTSB: Four Bay Area Bridges in Danger of Collapse if Hit By Boat (Merc-News)
  • Palos Verdes Considers Toll to Pay for Mudslide Damage (LAT)
  • 34 States Raised Gas Taxes to maintain Roads as EV's Cut into Revenue (Transport Topics)
  • Amtrak's CEO Steppong Down Because of Rail Cuts by Trump(Fortune)
  • Tariffs Will Make SUV's More Expensive. Oops. (Fast Company)
  • Oil and Gas Push Trump for More Pipelines (New York Times)
  • What's Up with Gav? (Union-Trib)

For more headlines: SBLA, SBSF, SBUSA

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog San FranciscoSpeeding Cameras

San Francisco Speed Cameras Finally go Live

It's been a long, hard, battle.

March 20, 2025
Speeding Cameras

Speed Cameras: San Francisco Gets Them First. Whither the Other Six?

The first of seven cities that are allowed to use speed cameras in California put their system online. How are the other cities doing?

March 20, 2025
Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

The speed cameras are here!

March 20, 2025
Streetsblog USASpecial Features

Trump, Republicans Make D.C. Ground Zero in Their War on Cities

The Trump administration is bullying D.C. — and other cities (looking at you, New York) could soon fall in the crosshairs, advocates say.

March 19, 2025
