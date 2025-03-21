Friday’s Headlines

Note: Today and Monday are travel days for Damien. Posting will be sporadic until Tuesday morning after this post and the morning syndication.
- Where's the VTA Board Chair? (San Jose Spotlight)
- While VTA Workers Rally in Mountain View (CBS)
- More on Speed Cameras (KQED, CBSNews, SFChron)
- America's Longest Commute Starts in the East Bay (SF Gate)
- Used Teslas for Sale by Owner Dot Bay Area Map (Merc-News)
- NTSB: Four Bay Area Bridges in Danger of Collapse if Hit By Boat (Merc-News)
- Palos Verdes Considers Toll to Pay for Mudslide Damage (LAT)
- 34 States Raised Gas Taxes to maintain Roads as EV's Cut into Revenue (Transport Topics)
- Amtrak's CEO Steppong Down Because of Rail Cuts by Trump(Fortune)
- Tariffs Will Make SUV's More Expensive. Oops. (Fast Company)
- Oil and Gas Push Trump for More Pipelines (New York Times)
- What's Up with Gav? (Union-Trib)