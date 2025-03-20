Thursday’s Headlines

Note: Damien is traveling Friday and Monday for a trip to San Diego. Publication of SBCAL may be a little unpredictable after today until Tuesday.
- VTA and ATU Are Back at the Bargaining Table (ABC7)
- Speed Cameras are Now Active in SF (SFChron, KRON4)
- Pomona Using AI Tech To Analyze Traffic Safety (SGV Tribune)
- SFMTA Looking at Parking to Close Funding Gap (SFExaminer)
- Glendale Hosting Its Own Open Streets Event (NBC4)
- Santa Monica Prepares Fare Increases for Big Blue Bus (Next)
- Potential Names for Great Highway Park (MissionLocal, SFChron)
- Carlsbad Ban on Sleeping in Vehicles Upheld in Court (Union-Trib)
- LA Faces Billion Dollar Budget Gap (Daily News)
- The Idea That Transportation Should "Pay for Itself" Is New (Union of Concerned Scientists)