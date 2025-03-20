Skip to Content
Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

The speed cameras are here!

9:08 AM PDT on March 20, 2025

Note: Damien is traveling Friday and Monday for a trip to San Diego. Publication of SBCAL may be a little unpredictable after today until Tuesday.

  • VTA and ATU Are Back at the Bargaining Table (ABC7)
  • Speed Cameras are Now Active in SF (SFChronKRON4)
  • Pomona Using AI Tech To Analyze Traffic Safety (SGV Tribune)
  • SFMTA Looking at Parking to Close Funding Gap (SFExaminer)
  • Glendale Hosting Its Own Open Streets Event (NBC4)
  • Santa Monica Prepares Fare Increases for Big Blue Bus (Next)
  • Potential Names for Great Highway Park (MissionLocalSFChron)
  • Carlsbad Ban on Sleeping in Vehicles Upheld in Court (Union-Trib)
  • LA Faces Billion Dollar Budget Gap (Daily News)
  • The Idea That Transportation Should "Pay for Itself" Is New (Union of Concerned Scientists)

For more headlines: SBLA, SBSF, SBUSA

More from Streetsblog California

Speeding Cameras

Speed Cameras: San Francisco Gets Them First. Whither the Other Six?

The first of seven cities that are allowed to use speed cameras in California put their system online. How are the other cities doing?

March 20, 2025
Streetsblog USASpecial Features

Trump, Republicans Make D.C. Ground Zero in Their War on Cities

The Trump administration is bullying D.C. — and other cities (looking at you, New York) could soon fall in the crosshairs, advocates say.

March 19, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesMeasure HLA - Healthy Streets

Metro Lawyers Up Against Measure HLA, Tells L.A. City that Metro Projects Don’t Require Planned Bus/Bike/Walk Improvements

Metro: "any attempt to enforce [Measure HLA] against Metro is beyond the City's legal authority, and Metro will challenge any such attempt."

March 19, 2025
VTA

The State of the Transit Strike in Silicon Valley on Its Tenth Day

The ATU wants higher wages and worker protections. The VTA is appealing to the courts. 100,000 transit riders are caught in the middle.

March 19, 2025
