Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

VTA, Housing, Transit Funding, More Questionable News Out of DC, and more...

9:09 AM PDT on March 19, 2025

  • Judge Rejects VTA Legal Bid to End Strike, Sets Hearing Date (SJ Spotlight)
  • SF Mayor Takes First Step in Drafting Transit Funding Measure (SFChron)
  • SaMo Shares Plans For Housing At City Parking Garage Site (Urbanize)
  • Long Beach's Open Streets Events Move West (LB Post)
  • San Diego Agrees: More Density, Affordable Housing in Affluent Communities (Union-Trib)
  • More on Gov.'s Back to Office Order (SacBee)
  • Transit Funding Flat in Continuing Resolution (APTA)
  • R's Look to Make Local Projects More Expensive to Balance Federal Books (Tax PolicyMoving Day)
  • Yes, It's Legal to Drive with a Dog on Your Lap in CA (OC Register)

For more headlines: SBLA, SBSF, SBUSA

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

VTA

The State of the Transit Strike in Silicon Valley on Its Tenth Day

The ATU wants higher wages and worker protections. The VTA is appealing to the courts. 100,000 transit riders are caught in the middle.

March 19, 2025
Streetsblog USAhistory

Is the Overnight Train A Luxury or a Necessity?

Before the advent of the car in the 1960s, sleeper trains were America's primary method of long-distance transportation — but today, it's more often seen as a luxury. Is it time for that to change?

March 18, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoRail

Advocates Resist Muni Service Cuts

Is this a transit-first city? Or a cut-transit-first city?

March 18, 2025
Hit-and-Run

Assemblymember Gipson Celebrates Passage of Hit-and-Run Law

“I know that nothing can bring D’Ancee back."

March 18, 2025
See all posts