- Judge Rejects VTA Legal Bid to End Strike, Sets Hearing Date (SJ Spotlight)
- SF Mayor Takes First Step in Drafting Transit Funding Measure (SFChron)
- SaMo Shares Plans For Housing At City Parking Garage Site (Urbanize)
- Long Beach's Open Streets Events Move West (LB Post)
- San Diego Agrees: More Density, Affordable Housing in Affluent Communities (Union-Trib)
- More on Gov.'s Back to Office Order (SacBee)
- Transit Funding Flat in Continuing Resolution (APTA)
- R's Look to Make Local Projects More Expensive to Balance Federal Books (Tax Policy, Moving Day)
- Yes, It's Legal to Drive with a Dog on Your Lap in CA (OC Register)
Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines
VTA, Housing, Transit Funding, More Questionable News Out of DC, and more...
The State of the Transit Strike in Silicon Valley on Its Tenth Day
The ATU wants higher wages and worker protections. The VTA is appealing to the courts. 100,000 transit riders are caught in the middle.
Is the Overnight Train A Luxury or a Necessity?
Before the advent of the car in the 1960s, sleeper trains were America's primary method of long-distance transportation — but today, it's more often seen as a luxury. Is it time for that to change?
Advocates Resist Muni Service Cuts
Is this a transit-first city? Or a cut-transit-first city?
Assemblymember Gipson Celebrates Passage of Hit-and-Run Law
“I know that nothing can bring D’Ancee back."