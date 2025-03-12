Skip to Content
Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Freeway widenings, transit strikes, tariffs, but the news isn't all bad....

9:16 AM PDT on March 12, 2025

  • Caltrans Moving on $778 Million Widening of 91 Freeway (Patch)
  • AC Transit's Fare Hike (Berkeleyside)
  • Palo Alto Makes Pair of Car-Free Streets Permanent (Palo Alto Online)
  • VTA Files Suit Against Strikers (EastBayTimes)
  • 405 Toll Lanes in OC Raise $19 per Car in Peak Hours (OC Register)
  • Santa Rosa Releases Draft Bike/Ped Plan (Press-Dem)
  • California's Republicans Feeling Optimistic (SacBee)
  • Senate Leader Asks Dodgers to Drop Oil and Gas Sponsorship (LAT)
  • Rally Links Fire Damage, Climate, and Fossil Fuels (Pasadena Now)
  • San Diego Moves Towards Ban on Camp Fires at Homeless Encampments (Union-Trib)
  • State Workers Worried They Don't Have Enough Office Space (SacBee)
  • Trump Admin's Tariffs Will Hurt Bus Manufacturers (Mass Transit)

