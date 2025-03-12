- Caltrans Moving on $778 Million Widening of 91 Freeway (Patch)
- AC Transit's Fare Hike (Berkeleyside)
- Palo Alto Makes Pair of Car-Free Streets Permanent (Palo Alto Online)
- VTA Files Suit Against Strikers (EastBayTimes)
- 405 Toll Lanes in OC Raise $19 per Car in Peak Hours (OC Register)
- Santa Rosa Releases Draft Bike/Ped Plan (Press-Dem)
- California's Republicans Feeling Optimistic (SacBee)
- Senate Leader Asks Dodgers to Drop Oil and Gas Sponsorship (LAT)
- Rally Links Fire Damage, Climate, and Fossil Fuels (Pasadena Now)
- San Diego Moves Towards Ban on Camp Fires at Homeless Encampments (Union-Trib)
- State Workers Worried They Don't Have Enough Office Space (SacBee)
- Trump Admin's Tariffs Will Hurt Bus Manufacturers (Mass Transit)
Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines
Freeway widenings, transit strikes, tariffs, but the news isn't all bad....
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
See all posts
How Climate Change Is Hurting Transit Ridership
Transit isn't only a key solution to confronting climate change; it's also one of its victims.
BREAKING: U.S. DOT Orders Review of All Grants Related to Green Infrastructure, Bikes
U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is coming for our bike lanes — and the time to act is now.
Grand/Harrison Protected Intersection Plans Have a Dark Secret
It's a great project, with a big flaw. The post Grand/Harrison Protected Intersection Plans Have a Dark Secret appeared first on Streetsblog San Francisco.
Tuesday’s Headlines
Katie Porter throws her hat in the ring for governor, and other news from up and down the Golden State.