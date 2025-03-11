- Katie Porter Announces Campaign for Governor (SacBee, LAT, OC Register)
- VTA Strikers Injured in Crash (Merc-News)
- Opponents to Highway Closure Sue to Stop "Great Funway" (SF Standard)
- What's Going On at Berkeley's Civic Center Park (Berkeleyside)
- Sacramento Looks to Downsize Police, Increase Parking Fees to Balance Budget (SacBee)
- Roller Rink Opens at LB's Juniper Beach (LB Post)
- Carlsbad Public Art Project Meeting Postponed (San Diego Union-Tribune)
- Traffic Deaths Down Slightly Nationwide in First Half of 2024 (Forbes)
- Death Toll Higher in Some States than Others (Axios)
Streetsblog California
Tuesday’s Headlines
Katie Porter throws her hat in the ring for governor, and other news from up and down the Golden State.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
See all posts
How Highways Rend Our Social Fabric — and the Challenge of Mending It
Roads are supposed to connect us. So why do so many highways tear our social networks apart?
State Announces Nearly $300 Million in Grants for Safe Streets
Reflective paint and better lighting? Sure, that's great. A dozen new protected bikeways in six municipalities and at UC Santa Cruz? Yes, please.
Eyes on the Street: Santa Monica Bergamot Station First/Last Mile Construction
New protected bike lanes and crosswalks are open on 26th Street - more upgrades under construction The post Eyes on the Street: Santa Monica Bergamot Station First/Last Mile Construction appeared first on Streetsblog Los Angeles.
Call to Action: Transbay Coalition Pushes Back Against AC Transit Fare Hikes
Advocates want your help keeping the bus affordable in Alameda County The post Call to Action: Transbay Coalition Pushes Back Against AC Transit Fare Hikes appeared first on Streetsblog San Francisco.