Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Streetsblog California

Tuesday’s Headlines

Katie Porter throws her hat in the ring for governor, and other news from up and down the Golden State.

8:16 AM PDT on March 11, 2025

Image: Katie Porter/TwitteX

  • Katie Porter Announces Campaign for Governor (SacBee, LAT, OC Register)
  • VTA Strikers Injured in Crash (Merc-News)
  • Opponents to Highway Closure Sue to Stop "Great Funway" (SF Standard)
  • What's Going On at Berkeley's Civic Center Park (Berkeleyside)
  • Sacramento Looks to Downsize Police, Increase Parking Fees to Balance Budget (SacBee)
  • Roller Rink Opens at LB's Juniper Beach (LB Post)
  • Carlsbad Public Art Project Meeting Postponed (San Diego Union-Tribune)
  • Traffic Deaths Down Slightly Nationwide in First Half of 2024 (Forbes)
  • Death Toll Higher in Some States than Others (Axios)

For more headlines: SBLA, SBSF, SBUSA

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog USAPodcast

How Highways Rend Our Social Fabric — and the Challenge of Mending It

Roads are supposed to connect us. So why do so many highways tear our social networks apart?

March 10, 2025
Safety

State Announces Nearly $300 Million in Grants for Safe Streets

Reflective paint and better lighting? Sure, that's great. A dozen new protected bikeways in six municipalities and at UC Santa Cruz? Yes, please.

March 10, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesWalking

Eyes on the Street: Santa Monica Bergamot Station First/Last Mile Construction

New protected bike lanes and crosswalks are open on 26th Street - more upgrades under construction The post Eyes on the Street: Santa Monica Bergamot Station First/Last Mile Construction appeared first on Streetsblog Los Angeles.

March 10, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoPublic Transportation

Call to Action: Transbay Coalition Pushes Back Against AC Transit Fare Hikes

Advocates want your help keeping the bus affordable in Alameda County The post Call to Action: Transbay Coalition Pushes Back Against AC Transit Fare Hikes appeared first on Streetsblog San Francisco.

March 10, 2025
See all posts