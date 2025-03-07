Skip to Content
Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

Reminder: It is not ok to use your car as a weapon.

7:42 AM PST on March 7, 2025

  • Hit and Run Driver Uses Car as Weapon Against Immigration Activists in LA (KTLA via Biking in L.A.)
  • E-Bikes Don't Hurt People, Bad Riders Do (Voice of OC)
  • State Workers Wonder "Why Now" on Return to Office (SacBee)
  • CA DMV Makes Cash Selling Impounded Cars (Daily News)
  • More Bus Riders, Better Bike Lanes in SaMo (Daily Press)
  • National Parks Cuts Damage Joshua Tree (SF Gate)
  • Tesla Stocks Plummet, Reputation in CA Down Too (SF Chron)
  • Yes, Drivers Should Subsidize Mass Transit (Urbanism Speakeasy)
  • EVs Will Not Improve Transportation Equity (Smart Cities Dive)

For more headlines: SBLA, SBSF, SBUSA

StreetSmart

StreetSmart Ep.4: Fighting Climate Change Through More Attractive Transit and Reducing Driving

The StreetSmart podcast returns with an episode where we discuss how transit agencies can best fight global warming by encouraging more people to ride transit and by eliminating freeway widenings. This episode’s guest is Bryn Moncelsi, the Deputy Director of Climate Resolve.

March 7, 2025
State E-bike Incentives

CARB Proposes Changes for E-Bike Incentive Project

Staff has proposed a lot of improvements for the next round of e-bike vouchers.

March 7, 2025
Climate Action Plan for Transportation Investment (CAPTI)

State Releases CAPTI 2.0, a Document to Align the State’s Climate Goals and Transpo. Spending

California had some success with CAPTI 1.0, but it's going to take stronger political will for the state to meet its climate goals.

March 6, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoIssues, Campaigns and Miscellany

Open Letter: Don’t Bring Back Left Turns on Valencia

March 6, 2025
