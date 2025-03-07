- Hit and Run Driver Uses Car as Weapon Against Immigration Activists in LA (KTLA via Biking in L.A.)
- E-Bikes Don't Hurt People, Bad Riders Do (Voice of OC)
- State Workers Wonder "Why Now" on Return to Office (SacBee)
- CA DMV Makes Cash Selling Impounded Cars (Daily News)
- More Bus Riders, Better Bike Lanes in SaMo (Daily Press)
- National Parks Cuts Damage Joshua Tree (SF Gate)
- Tesla Stocks Plummet, Reputation in CA Down Too (SF Chron)
- Yes, Drivers Should Subsidize Mass Transit (Urbanism Speakeasy)
- EVs Will Not Improve Transportation Equity (Smart Cities Dive)
Headlines
Friday’s Headlines
Reminder: It is not ok to use your car as a weapon.
StreetSmart Ep.4: Fighting Climate Change Through More Attractive Transit and Reducing Driving
The StreetSmart podcast returns with an episode where we discuss how transit agencies can best fight global warming by encouraging more people to ride transit and by eliminating freeway widenings. This episode’s guest is Bryn Moncelsi, the Deputy Director of Climate Resolve.
CARB Proposes Changes for E-Bike Incentive Project
Staff has proposed a lot of improvements for the next round of e-bike vouchers.
State Releases CAPTI 2.0, a Document to Align the State’s Climate Goals and Transpo. Spending
California had some success with CAPTI 1.0, but it's going to take stronger political will for the state to meet its climate goals.