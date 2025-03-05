Wednesday’s Headlines

- SFMTA Board Approves 'Biking and Rolling' Plan (MissionLocal)
- More on VTA Contract, Possible Strike (NBCBayArea)
- Pasadena Explains Daylighting Law
- More on the State's Return to Work Order (SacBee)
- LA Has Backlog of Complaints About Street Light Outages (LAist, Boyle Heights Beat)
- All Access Playground Opens in Santa Ana (OC Register)
- California Lawmaker Seeks to Expand Protections for Migrant Workers (LAT)
- New Amtrak Plan (released under Biden) Prioritizes Long-Term Passengers (Transportation for America)
New Report Quantifies Five Years of Caltrans Freeway Expansion, including Demolitions
Between 2018 and 2023, Caltrans tore down 623 homes and businesses, to make way for 553 new miles of highway lanes
Do Women and Caregivers Need More From The ‘Mobility Hub’?
It's one of the buzziest planning concepts around. So why is there so little research on how well "mobility hubs" work for women and caregivers?
Oakland Advocates Holding Forums for Special Election
Oakland will get a new mayor and a new District 2 Councilperson. Advocates are working on getting the lowdown on where the candidates stand on safety The post Oakland Advocates Holding Forums for Special Election appeared first on Streetsblog San Francisco.
Zbur Introduces Legislation Requiring Quick-Build Bike Lanes on State Highways
AB 891 is sponsored by the California Bicycle Coalition (CalBike) who note that the bill will allow projects to be moved on the ground faster and reduce planning and engineering costs.