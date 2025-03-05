Skip to Content
Streetsblog California
Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

News from up and down the Golden State.

9:00 AM PST on March 5, 2025

Image: SCVTA via Wikipedia

  • SFMTA Board Approves 'Biking and Rolling' Plan (MissionLocal)
  • More on VTA Contract, Possible Strike (NBCBayArea)
  • Pasadena Explains Daylighting Law
  • More on the State's Return to Work Order (SacBee)
  • LA Has Backlog of Complaints About Street Light Outages (LAistBoyle Heights Beat)
  • All Access Playground Opens in Santa Ana (OC Register)
  • California Lawmaker Seeks to Expand Protections for Migrant Workers (LAT)
  • New Amtrak Plan (released under Biden) Prioritizes Long-Term Passengers (Transportation for America)

For more headlines: SBLA, SBSF, SBUSA

More from Streetsblog California

Caltrans

New Report Quantifies Five Years of Caltrans Freeway Expansion, including Demolitions

Between 2018 and 2023, Caltrans tore down 623 homes and businesses, to make way for 553 new miles of highway lanes

March 5, 2025
Streetsblog USAUrban Design

Do Women and Caregivers Need More From The ‘Mobility Hub’?

It's one of the buzziest planning concepts around. So why is there so little research on how well "mobility hubs" work for women and caregivers?

March 4, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoOakland

Oakland Advocates Holding Forums for Special Election

Oakland will get a new mayor and a new District 2 Councilperson. Advocates are working on getting the lowdown on where the candidates stand on safety The post Oakland Advocates Holding Forums for Special Election appeared first on Streetsblog San Francisco.

March 4, 2025
Legislation

Zbur Introduces Legislation Requiring Quick-Build Bike Lanes on State Highways

AB 891 is sponsored by the California Bicycle Coalition (CalBike) who note that the bill will allow projects to be moved on the ground faster and reduce planning and engineering costs.

March 4, 2025
