Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

Local headlines show safety measures work! Feds cutting safety workers.

7:43 AM PST on February 28, 2025

Photo: Prometheus Apartments in Mountain View

  • Mountain View Adding Protected Bike Lanes (MV Voice)
  • Santa Barbara "Scrambling" as E-Bike Crashes Spike (SF Gate)
  • SF Slow Streets Program Made Streets Safer (KQED)
  • Irvine Looks to Connect Great Park With Public Transit Through Land Swap (OC Register)
  • Long Beach Making Rules for Food Delivery Robots (LB Post)
  • Feds. Have Spent $1.5 Trillion on Highways Since 1991. Are We Getting Value? (T4A)
  • EPA Reversing 2009 Finding That Greenhouse Gases Is Danger to Humans (Politico)
  • Nowhere Is Safe from Effects of Climate Change (The Guardian)
  • Transportation Safety Researchers Among Feds. Getting the Boot (CityLab)
  • It's Been a Warm Winter Meaning Low Snowpacks (LAT)
  • What Does 'Spring Ahead' Mean for California (SacBee)

For more headlines: SBLA, SBSF, SBUSA

