- Mountain View Adding Protected Bike Lanes (MV Voice)
- Santa Barbara "Scrambling" as E-Bike Crashes Spike (SF Gate)
- SF Slow Streets Program Made Streets Safer (KQED)
- Irvine Looks to Connect Great Park With Public Transit Through Land Swap (OC Register)
- Long Beach Making Rules for Food Delivery Robots (LB Post)
- Feds. Have Spent $1.5 Trillion on Highways Since 1991. Are We Getting Value? (T4A)
- EPA Reversing 2009 Finding That Greenhouse Gases Is Danger to Humans (Politico)
- Nowhere Is Safe from Effects of Climate Change (The Guardian)
- Transportation Safety Researchers Among Feds. Getting the Boot (CityLab)
- It's Been a Warm Winter Meaning Low Snowpacks (LAT)
- What Does 'Spring Ahead' Mean for California (SacBee)
Headlines
Friday’s Headlines
Local headlines show safety measures work! Feds cutting safety workers.
Yes, There Are Real People Who Got an E-Bike Voucher from the State
Yes, there are real people who got e-bike savings vouchers from the state.
Legislation Would Allow Metro to Add Fee to Olympic/World Cup Tickets
“A.B. 1237 will provide sports fans participating in the World Cup, Olympic and Paralympic Games with an easy way to utilize transit when attending these sporting events, reduce traffic congestion, improve local air quality and provide critical support for local transit services"
Thursday’s Headlines
Safety wars in SoCal, Curb Paint Wars in the Bay, Affordable Housing in Sacramento and Trump!