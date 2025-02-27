Skip to Content
Thursday’s Headlines

Safety wars in SoCal, Curb Paint Wars in the Bay, Affordable Housing in Sacramento and Trump!

9:02 AM PST on February 27, 2025

  • LAT and CalBike to Culver City: Don't Roll Back Safety
  • How Santa Monica Can Reduce Traffic Fatalities (SM Next)
  • San Francisco's Curb Paint War (KQED)
  • Sac. State's Plans for Downtown Could Lead to Less Affordable Housing (SacBee)
  • Whittier Takes Control of Whittier Blvd. from Caltrans (Whittier Daily News)
  • Tony Strickland (R) Leads in Special Election to State Senate (OC Register)
  • Poll: San Franciscans Believe City on Right Track (SFStandard)
  • Manhattan Economy Improving Thanks to Congestion Pricing (SBNYC)
  • Wait...Is Trump Just Trying to Muck Up Transportation in Blue States? (NYT)
  • I Don't Know What It's Like in NorCal, But Weather Is BEAUTIFUL Down Here (Union-Trib)

For more headlines: SBLA, SBSF, SBUSA

Legislation

CalBike’s 2025 Legislative Agenda

We'll continue to highlight a couple of bills every week that have major implications (if they become law), but in the meantime CalBike has a not-quite-exhaustive list of some of the most important mobility bills in the legislature.

