- LAT and CalBike to Culver City: Don't Roll Back Safety
- How Santa Monica Can Reduce Traffic Fatalities (SM Next)
- San Francisco's Curb Paint War (KQED)
- Sac. State's Plans for Downtown Could Lead to Less Affordable Housing (SacBee)
- Whittier Takes Control of Whittier Blvd. from Caltrans (Whittier Daily News)
- Tony Strickland (R) Leads in Special Election to State Senate (OC Register)
- Poll: San Franciscans Believe City on Right Track (SFStandard)
- Manhattan Economy Improving Thanks to Congestion Pricing (SBNYC)
- Wait...Is Trump Just Trying to Muck Up Transportation in Blue States? (NYT)
- I Don't Know What It's Like in NorCal, But Weather Is BEAUTIFUL Down Here (Union-Trib)
Thursday’s Headlines
Safety wars in SoCal, Curb Paint Wars in the Bay, Affordable Housing in Sacramento and Trump!
CalBike’s 2025 Legislative Agenda
We'll continue to highlight a couple of bills every week that have major implications (if they become law), but in the meantime CalBike has a not-quite-exhaustive list of some of the most important mobility bills in the legislature.