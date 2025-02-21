- More on Duffy's Sad Press Conference (Fresno Bee, News Week, LAT, Fox, SFGate)
- More on Trump Using HSR as a Political Football (MercNews, SFChron)
- Some L.A. Media Side With Trump Against CA Rail (KTLA)
- Long Beach Transforms Streets for Long Beach Grand Prix (LB Post)
- Caltrans Considers Closing Deadly Turn at Santa Lucia County (SF Gate)
- AMTRAK Joe Didn't Do Enough to Save AMTRAK if Trump Wants to Kill It (Trains)
- Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau Announced Toronto-Quebec HSR (CBC)
- Homelessness Growing in San Diego (Union-Tribune)
- Sac. Cop Who Killed 2 with Car Avoids Drug Test (SacBee)
- Fresno Faces $20 Million Deficit (Fresno Bee)
- Real Estate Loses from LA Fire's Top $30 Billion (LAT)
- Trump Plans Cuts to Agency That Helps with Disaster Recovery (OC Register)
- Fossil Fuel Companies Should Pay For Fire Damage (Pasadena Now)
Headlines
Friday’s Headlines
That Duffy press conference in LA got a lot of attention, but LA officials were quiet because they need wildfire assistance that might not be coming.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
See all posts
Sen. Ben Allen Moves to Protect California’s Freshwater
Environmentalists throughout the country…no throughout the world…have discovered in recent years that it can no longer count on America’s federal government for help stewarding this world. Nowhere is that more true in the battle to protect clean, freshwater, especially in California.
Trump Policies and Interruptions Put Transit Infrastructure Projects at Risk
"This administration has been really clear that they don't want to fund projects that cut carbon emissions. What they want to do is to take out the green stuff."
Protestors Disrupt USDOT Secretary’s Attack on California High-Speed Rail
Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy announced a federal investigation into California High-Speed Rail "waste, fraud, and abuse"