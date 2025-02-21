Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

That Duffy press conference in LA got a lot of attention, but LA officials were quiet because they need wildfire assistance that might not be coming.

9:00 AM PST on February 21, 2025

  • More on Duffy's Sad Press Conference (Fresno Bee, News Week, LAT, Fox, SFGate)
  • More on Trump Using HSR as a Political Football (MercNewsSFChron)
  • Some L.A. Media Side With Trump Against CA Rail (KTLA)
  • Long Beach Transforms Streets for Long Beach Grand Prix (LB Post)
  • Caltrans Considers Closing Deadly Turn at Santa Lucia County (SF Gate)
  • AMTRAK Joe Didn't Do Enough to Save AMTRAK if Trump Wants to Kill It (Trains)
  • Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau Announced Toronto-Quebec HSR (CBC)
  • Homelessness Growing in San Diego (Union-Tribune)
  • Sac. Cop Who Killed 2 with Car Avoids Drug Test (SacBee)
  • Fresno Faces $20 Million Deficit (Fresno Bee)
  • Real Estate Loses from LA Fire's Top $30 Billion (LAT)
  • Trump Plans Cuts to Agency That Helps with Disaster Recovery (OC Register)
  • Fossil Fuel Companies Should Pay For Fire Damage (Pasadena Now)

For more headlines: SBLA, SBSF, SBUSA

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

River

Sen. Ben Allen Moves to Protect California’s Freshwater

Environmentalists throughout the country…no throughout the world…have discovered in recent years that it can no longer count on America’s federal government for help stewarding this world. Nowhere is that more true in the battle to protect clean, freshwater, especially in California.

February 21, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesTransportation Funding

Trump Policies and Interruptions Put Transit Infrastructure Projects at Risk

"This administration has been really clear that they don't want to fund projects that cut carbon emissions. What they want to do is to take out the green stuff."

February 21, 2025
Streetsblog California

Protestors Disrupt USDOT Secretary’s Attack on California High-Speed Rail

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy announced a federal investigation into California High-Speed Rail "waste, fraud, and abuse"

February 20, 2025
See all posts