Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Bay Area voters ok with tax to fund transit, Encintas looks to traffic calming, A-Line Construction in LA County and more...

8:46 AM PST on February 18, 2025

  • Poll Shows Bay Area Voters Okay with Taxes for Transit (SFChronMassTransit)
  • Raise Parking Fees to Fund Muni? (theFrisc)
  • Encintas Hopes Traffic Circle Will Help Deadly PCH Intersection (Union-Trib)
  • Construction Completed On Foothill A Line To Pomona (YouTube)
  • Parking in an LA Bus Lane Costs Drivers Almost $300 (CBS News)
  • What Is an Un-permitted Food Gathering? (OC Register)
  • Former Santa Monica Mayor on What Cities Can Do to Fight Trump (Next)
  • Oil Backed Senators Push to Kill EV Subsidy (Electrek)

For more headlines: SBLA, SBSF, SBUSA

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Transportation Funding

CalBike Summit Session This Thursday: Creative Approaches to Funding Active Transportation Infrastructure

It’s time to get creative when planning how to fund active transportation in California.

February 18, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoParking

SFMTA Staff, Prefering Muni Cuts, Vetoes Charging for Sunday Street Parking

February 14, 2025
Streetsblog USASpecial Features

Sec. Duffy Moves to Rescind Billions for ‘Woke’ Transportation on Feb. 18 — So Advocates Must Speak Up Now

February 14, 2025
See all posts