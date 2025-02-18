- Poll Shows Bay Area Voters Okay with Taxes for Transit (SFChron, MassTransit)
- Raise Parking Fees to Fund Muni? (theFrisc)
- Encintas Hopes Traffic Circle Will Help Deadly PCH Intersection (Union-Trib)
- Construction Completed On Foothill A Line To Pomona (YouTube)
- Parking in an LA Bus Lane Costs Drivers Almost $300 (CBS News)
- What Is an Un-permitted Food Gathering? (OC Register)
- Former Santa Monica Mayor on What Cities Can Do to Fight Trump (Next)
- Oil Backed Senators Push to Kill EV Subsidy (Electrek)
Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines
Bay Area voters ok with tax to fund transit, Encintas looks to traffic calming, A-Line Construction in LA County and more...
