Headlines

Friday’s Lovey-Dovey Headlines

We got through the headlines without mentioning Trump (but not the excerpt...)

8:30 AM PST on February 14, 2025

  • More on Free Muni, Traffic Mess Anticipated for this Weekend (SFStandard)
  • Sunnyvale's Lack of Protected Bike Lanes (SJSpotlight)
  • Catalina Residents Want Stricter E-Bike Rules (The Log)
  • AAA: Pedestrian Deaths Rose 80% between 2009 and 2022 (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Glendale Begins Crescenta Ave. Construction Including Prot. Bike Lanes (CV Weekly)
  • Beverly Hills Approves Expedited Metro Subway Construction (Beverly Press)
  • Curbed Eulogized Donald Shoup
  • That's A Lot of Rain for Still Being Below Average (Union-Trib)

Watch this A Line Construction Video, and Look Forward to Pomona Extension Opening this Summer

February 14, 2025
Friday Video: How America Got Hooked on Cars

February 14, 2025
Wiener, Arreguín Lead on Push for More State Transit Funding

Wiener and Arreguín announced an effort to get $2 billion more in state subsidies to help fill operating deficits throughout the state included in next year's budget.

February 13, 2025
