- More on Free Muni, Traffic Mess Anticipated for this Weekend (SFStandard)
- Sunnyvale's Lack of Protected Bike Lanes (SJSpotlight)
- Catalina Residents Want Stricter E-Bike Rules (The Log)
- AAA: Pedestrian Deaths Rose 80% between 2009 and 2022 (Smart Cities Dive)
- Glendale Begins Crescenta Ave. Construction Including Prot. Bike Lanes (CV Weekly)
- Beverly Hills Approves Expedited Metro Subway Construction (Beverly Press)
- Curbed Eulogized Donald Shoup
- That's A Lot of Rain for Still Being Below Average (Union-Trib)
Headlines
Friday’s Lovey-Dovey Headlines
We got through the headlines without mentioning Trump (but not the excerpt...)
Wiener and Arreguín announced an effort to get $2 billion more in state subsidies to help fill operating deficits throughout the state included in next year's budget.