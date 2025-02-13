- Regional Subsidies Won't Save SF Muni (Examiner)
- LB'S Orange Ave. Bikeway Backbone Important Part of City's Safety Plans (LongBeachize)
- Coachella Valley Officials Talk Safety on Ortega Highway (NBC Palms Springs)
- Polls Show Harris, Porter Leading Dems. for Governor (SacBee)
- About 80% Biden-Era Clean Energy Funds Go to Republican Areas (New York Times)
- But Admin Has Blocked Over $1 Billion in Climate Funds to CA (Cap and Main)
- Op/Ed: Ebikes in SF Are "Out of Control" (SF Gate)
- Long Beach Giving New Carts to Street Vendors (LB Post)
- So Much Rain (Union-Trib, LAT, FresnoBee)
Streetsblog California
Thursday’s Headlines
Some safety projects in the Southland, transit operating concerns in the Bay, rain in the central valley and south, and Trump everywhere...
Wiener, Arreguín Lead on Push for More State Transit Funding
Wiener and Arreguín announced an effort to get $2 billion more in state subsidies to help fill operating deficits throughout the state included in next year's budget.
Two Videos for Those Mourning and Missing Donald Shoup
Be prepared for an analogy between people's views of parking meters and prostitution.