Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California

Thursday’s Headlines

Some safety projects in the Southland, transit operating concerns in the Bay, rain in the central valley and south, and Trump everywhere...

8:51 AM PST on February 13, 2025

  • Regional Subsidies Won't Save SF Muni (Examiner)
  • LB'S Orange Ave. Bikeway Backbone Important Part of City's Safety Plans (LongBeachize)
  • Coachella Valley Officials Talk Safety on Ortega Highway (NBC Palms Springs)
  • Polls Show Harris, Porter Leading Dems. for Governor (SacBee)
  • About 80% Biden-Era Clean Energy Funds Go to Republican Areas (New York Times)
  • But Admin Has Blocked Over $1 Billion in Climate Funds to CA (Cap and Main)
  • Op/Ed: Ebikes in SF Are "Out of Control" (SF Gate)
  • Long Beach Giving New Carts to Street Vendors (LB Post)
  • So Much Rain (Union-Trib, LAT, FresnoBee)

For more headlines: SBLA, SBSF, SBUSA

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog California

Wiener, Arreguín Lead on Push for More State Transit Funding

Wiener and Arreguín announced an effort to get $2 billion more in state subsidies to help fill operating deficits throughout the state included in next year's budget.

February 13, 2025
Streetsblog California

Two Videos for Those Mourning and Missing Donald Shoup

Be prepared for an analogy between people's views of parking meters and prostitution.

February 13, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoLocales

Eyes on the Street: More Sweet Bike Lanes in Alameda

February 13, 2025
