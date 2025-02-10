Skip to Content
Headlines

Monday’s Super Headlines

More fond farewells for Donald Shoup...

8:59 AM PST on February 10, 2025

SBLA, SBSF, SBUSA

Safety on Transit

Wilson Introduces “Transit Safety Bill,” First in Series of Transportation Safety Bills

AB 394 expands existing legal protections offered to riders and transit operators by strengthening penalties for assaults against transit employees, broadening enforcement against trespassing on transit systems, and empowering courts to issue prohibition orders restricting access to individuals convicted of violent offenses against transit workers.

February 11, 2025
Streetsblog USADonald Trump

Sustainable Transportation Research Is Snagged In Trump’s Anti-‘DEI’ Dragnet

February 10, 2025
Prof Donald Shoup

Streetsblog Mourns the Passing of Donald Shoup

Rest in peace, Professor Shoup. Your memory will always be a blessing and your legacy will live for generations.

February 8, 2025
Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

There's a lot of headlines about Donald Trump...and some other stuff...

February 7, 2025
