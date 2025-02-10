Monday’s Super Headlines

Follow us on Blue Sky, Facebook, Instagram, and that other site.
- More on the Passing of Legend Donald Shoup (SBNYC, Planetizen, Parking Network, Biking In LA)
- BART Sees Crime Drop, Ridership Rise (EastBayTimes)
- It's OK for Amtrak to "Lose Money" (SBUSA)
- Valencia Bike Lane Construction Delayed a Week (SFChron)
- Claremont Drivers Still Struggling with Bike Lanes (CBS2)
- SD Adds Detox Beds as CAL Loosens Housing First Rules (Union-Trib)
- Incomplete Roundup of Trump Protests (Union-Trib, LB Post, LAT, Fresno Bee)
