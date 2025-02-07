Friday’s Headlines

Follow us on Blue Sky, Facebook, Instagram, and that other site.
- San Mateo City Council Votes Unanimously to Rip Out Bike Lane (SFGate)
- San Diego Considers Reworking ADU Ordinance (Union-Trib)
- OpEd: Trump Killing CAHSR (FresnoBee)
- Trump Admin's Anti-DEI Stance Extends to EJ (Slate)
- Trump Admin Freezing Grants for EV Chargers (Politico)
- Trump Admin Disregarding Damage Caused by Carbon Emissions (WaPo)
- Tariffs on Chinese Goods Hitting Bike Shops (CBS)
- More Student Walkouts (SacBee, SaMo Next, FOX 5 SD)
- Freeways Blocked by Protesters in LA (Daily News)
- This Weekend is the Tour de Palm Springs (KESQ)