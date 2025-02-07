Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

There's a lot of headlines about Donald Trump...and some other stuff...

7:08 AM PST on February 7, 2025

Follow us on Blue Sky, Facebook, Instagram, and that other site.

  • San Mateo City Council Votes Unanimously to Rip Out Bike Lane (SFGate)
  • San Diego Considers Reworking ADU Ordinance (Union-Trib)
  • OpEd: Trump Killing CAHSR (FresnoBee)
  • Trump Admin's Anti-DEI Stance Extends to EJ (Slate)
  • Trump Admin Freezing Grants for EV Chargers (Politico)
  • Trump Admin Disregarding Damage Caused by Carbon Emissions (WaPo)
  • Tariffs on Chinese Goods Hitting Bike Shops (CBS)
  • More Student Walkouts (SacBee, SaMo Next, FOX 5 SD)
  • Freeways Blocked by Protesters in LA (Daily News)
  • This Weekend is the Tour de Palm Springs (KESQ)

For more headlines: SBLASBSF, SBUSA

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog USABicycling

Friday Video: It’s Been a Week! Take A Breath And Watch People Bike In Utrecht

February 7, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoRail

Advocates Push Back Against Pending Muni Service Cuts

Nobody's buying that cuts, cuts, or cuts are the only options for Muni The post Advocates Push Back Against Pending Muni Service Cuts appeared first on Streetsblog San Francisco.

February 6, 2025
Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

February 6, 2025
See all posts